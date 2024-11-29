What Time Do Stores Open on Black Friday 2024? More on Store Hours

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Thanksgiving is over, and now Black Friday is here.

While the event has spread throughout the week and even earlier in some cases, Friday remains the peak day for shoppers eager to score big discounts. If you’re one of those bargain hunters, here’s when your go-to stores will be open on Black Friday.

Black Friday Store Hours 2024

Academy Sports + Outdoors : Stores are open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local store hours here.

: Stores are open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local store hours here. Ace Hardware : Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated. Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated. Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Aerie: Store hours vary by location. Aerie recommends calling stores for specific hours. Find local store hours here.

Store hours vary by location. Aerie recommends calling stores for specific hours. Find local store hours here. American Eagle: Store hours vary by location. AE recommends calling stores for specific hours. Find local store hours here.

Store hours vary by location. AE recommends calling stores for specific hours. Find local store hours here. Barnes & Noble: Hours vary by location. Some stores will open early at 8 a.m. Others will close at 10 p.m. Confirm local hours before going. Find local store hours here.

Hours vary by location. Some stores will open early at 8 a.m. Others will close at 10 p.m. Confirm local hours before going. Find local store hours here. Bath & Body Works: Hours vary from location to location. Find local store hours here.

Hours vary from location to location. Find local store hours here. Belk: Stores will open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find local store hours here.

Stores will open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find local store hours here. Best Buy: Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find local store hours here.

Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find local store hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Stores will open at 7 a.m. Find local store hours here.

Stores will open at 7 a.m. Find local store hours here. Big Lots: Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Find local store hours here.

Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Find local store hours here. Costco: Hours vary by location. Find local store hours here.

Hours vary by location. Find local store hours here. Dick’s Sporting Goods: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find local store hours here.

Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find local store hours here. The Dollar Tree : Stores will open during normal business hours. Find local store hours here.

: Stores will open during normal business hours. Find local store hours here. Family Dollar : Stores will open during normal business hours. Find local store hours here.

: Stores will open during normal business hours. Find local store hours here. Gap: Store hours vary by location. Find local store hours here.

Store hours vary by location. Find local store hours here. Hobby Lobby: Stores open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find local store hours here.

Stores open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find local store hours here. The Home Depot: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at their normal time. Find local store hours here.

Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at their normal time. Find local store hours here. HomeGoods: Most stores will open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find local store hours here.

Most stores will open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find local store hours here. Ikea: Stores will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday, which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Some store hours may vary. Find local store hours here.

Stores will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday, which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Some store hours may vary. Find local store hours here. JCPenney: Stores open at 5 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find local store hours here.

Stores open at 5 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find local store hours here. JOANN: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find local store hours here.

Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find local store hours here. Kohl’s: Stores will open at 5 a.m. and close at midnight. Find local store hours here.

Stores will open at 5 a.m. and close at midnight. Find local store hours here. Lowe’s: Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and will close at their normal time, which vary by location. Find local store hours here.

Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and will close at their normal time, which vary by location. Find local store hours here. Macy’s: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Find local store hours here.

Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Find local store hours here. Marshalls: Stores open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find local store hours here.

Stores open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find local store hours here. Michaels: Stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find local store hours here.

Stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find local store hours here. Neiman Marcus: Hours vary by location. Find local store hours here.

Hours vary by location. Find local store hours here. Nordstrom: Stores will be opening early and staying open later, with extended weekend hours, which vary by location. Find local store hours here.

Stores will be opening early and staying open later, with extended weekend hours, which vary by location. Find local store hours here. Nordstrom Rack: Stores will be opening early and staying open later, with extended weekend hours, which vary by location. Find local store hours here.

Stores will be opening early and staying open later, with extended weekend hours, which vary by location. Find local store hours here. Ocean State Job Lot : Stores will be open during normal business hours which are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local store hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours which are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local store hours here. Old Navy: Select Old Navy stores will open at 5 a.m. Store hours vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact local stores for details. Find local store hours here.

Select Old Navy stores will open at 5 a.m. Store hours vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact local stores for details. Find local store hours here. P.C. Richard & Son: Stores will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Hours may vary by location. Find local store hours here.

Stores will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Hours may vary by location. Find local store hours here. Petco: A majority of Petco stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find local store hours here.

A majority of Petco stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find local store hours here. PetSmart: Stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find your local hours here.

Stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find your local hours here. REI: REI stores will be closed on Black Friday as part of the co-op’s annual tradition to encourage people to get outside. Find local hours here.

REI stores will be closed on Black Friday as part of the co-op’s annual tradition to encourage people to get outside. Find local hours here. Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday, which are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for regular members and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Sam’s Plus members. Find local store hours here.

Sam’s Club will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday, which are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for regular members and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Sam’s Plus members. Find local store hours here. Sephora: Locations have different hours based on their region or mall hours. Find local store hours here.

Locations have different hours based on their region or mall hours. Find local store hours here. Sierra : Most stores will open at 7 a.m. Closing times vary by location. Find local store hours here.

: Most stores will open at 7 a.m. Closing times vary by location. Find local store hours here. Target: A majority of stores will open at 6 a.m. Closing times vary by location. Find local store hours here.

A majority of stores will open at 6 a.m. Closing times vary by location. Find local store hours here. T.J. Maxx: Stores open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find local store hours here.

Stores open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find local store hours here. Ulta Beauty: Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Services are available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Curbside pickup is not available. Find local store hours here.

Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Services are available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Curbside pickup is not available. Find local store hours here. Walmart: Stores will operate during normal business hours which are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local store hours here.

What Other Shopping Days Are There?

After Black Friday’s rise in popularity, Cyber Monday was coined by marketing experts in 2005 to promote online shopping on the Monday following Thanksgiving. The term was created by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the National Retail Federation (NRF), who noticed a significant surge in online shopping on the first Monday after Thanksgiving.

In addition to Cyber Monday, there’s Small Business Saturday—a day dedicated to supporting local businesses, which always falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. In 2024, Small Business Saturday will be on November 30. It was created by American Express to encourage shoppers to spend their holiday dollars at small, local businesses.