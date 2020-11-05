‘Wedding Crashers’ Cast Then & Now: See Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher & More Transformations

It’s been 15 years since Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson kicked down the doors and became ‘Wedding Crashers.’ As the stars tease a potential sequel, see the cast’s transformations since the film’s July 2005 release!

In July 2005, Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson battled it out for the affections of Rachel McAdams in the film Wedding Crashers. It’s been over 15 years since the film hit theaters, and now, rumors of a potential sequel have officially reignited. “Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie,” Vince told ET. “So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.”

It’s been well over a decade since the stars of the film got together for any sort of follow-up to the 2005 comedy. In that time, all of the stars have accomplished so much in their professional and personal lives. While fans of the film wait for more news of a potential sequel, see the stars of Wedding Crashers transformations and learn more about what they’ve done since!

Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn played Jeremy Grey in Wedding Crashers and followed-up the 2005 film with a slew of comedies. Vince has starred in films like Fred Clause, Four Christmases, and The Dilemma. But Vince has also shown his longtime fans that he can flex his dramatic muscles, too. Vince memorably starred in the second season of the FX anthology series True Detective, alongside his Wedding Crashers co-star Rachel McAdams.

He’s also appeared in films like Seberg, Fighting With My Family, and Dragged Across Concrete. As for Vince’s personal life, the actor memorably dated his The Break-Up co-star, Jennifer Aniston, in 2005. The pair split in 2006, and Vince has seemingly kept his love life fairly private since then. He married Kyla Webber in 2010 and has two children.

Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson’s career has continued to thrive since playing John Beckwith in Wedding Crashers. He’s continued to work with frequent collaborator Wes Anderson in a number of films, including Fantastic Mr. Fox and The French Dispatch, which comes out in 2021! Like Vince, Owen has also starred in a slew of comedies.

The actor appeared in films like Drillbit Taylor, Hall Pass, and Zoolander 2. Up next, Marvel fans will get a chance to see Owen star in the series Loki, coming in 2021. In Owen’s personal life, the actor has three children each from a different relationship. In November 2019, the mother of his third child — a daughter — claimed that Owen had yet to meet his baby girl.

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams seriously came into her own in the mid-2000s. Between Wedding Crashers, The Notebook, and Mean Girls, the actress totally cemented herself as a major Hollywood star. In the years after Wedding Crashers, Rachel has shown her talent for comedies and dramas with total ease. She’s starred in films like Sherlock Holmes, Midnight In Paris — in which she reunited with her Wedding Crashers co-star Owen Wilson — and Doctor Strange.

The actress reached a major milestone with the 2015 film Spotlight, earning her very first Oscar nomination! Rachel’s personal life has also thrived while she’s balanced her flourishing career. She and her partner, Jamie Linden, welcomed their first child, a son, in April 2018, and are currently expecting their second little one!

Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher, who played Gloria Cleary in Wedding Crashers, has totally shined in dramas and comedies, too. Fans know Isla best for her performances in films like Confessions of a Shopaholic, The Great Gatsby, and Nocturnal Animals. Isla is a total chameleon when it comes to her performances, so much so, in fact, that audiences can sometimes confuse her for actress Amy Adams!

Not only has she cultivated an incredibly successful career, Isla has also maintained a wonderful personal life. Isla has been married to Borat writer and actor Sacha Baron Cohen for a decade. The couple share three children and are seriously one of the funniest couples in Hollywood!

Christopher Walken

Living legend Christopher Walken is still acting to this very day! The Oscar-winner has appeared in movies like Hairspray, Stand Up Guys, and A Late Quartet since playing Secretary Cleary in Wedding Crashers. As the years have gone on, the actor has taken on less work, but he still maintains an incredibly loyal fans base. The actor has been married to his wife, Georgianne Thon, since 1969 — over 50 years! The couple never had any children.

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour has had such an incredible career that got a brand new chapter when she starred in Wedding Crashers! Since then, the English actress has made appearances in a number of TV series and films, and even had a stint on the reality competition TV show Dancing With The Stars! Fans recently got a glimpse of Jane rocking a brand new hairdo for her upcoming project Ruby’s Choice.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper‘s star really started to rise in the mid-2000s, and much of that was likely thanks to films like Wedding Crashers! Since then, the actor, director, and producer has accomplished so much. Bradley has been nominated for a whopping eight Oscars, with half of the nominations being for his acting work in films Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper, and A Star Is Born.

The actor also voices Marvel character Rocket Raccoon in the many MCU movies, and has continued to flex his comedy muscles with films like The Hangover trilogy. Bradley was previously in a committed relationship with model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a daughter — three-year-old Lea de Seine. The couple split in 2019 after four years together and have been co-parenting their sweet little girl ever since!