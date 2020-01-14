Vince Vaughn Gets ‘Canceled’ By Fans After Shaking Hands With Donald Trump At Championship Game

Vince Vaughn is trending on Twitter, and not because of a new movie. Rather, fans were disappointed to see the ‘Wedding Crashers’ star having a friendly conversation with Donald Trump and Melania at the College Football Playoff Championship!

A handshake that came at a price. Vince Vaughn, 49, was seen schmoozing with an unlikely conversation buddy — President Donald Trump, 73 — as they watched the LSU Tigers vs. the Clemson Tigers at the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13! First Lady Melania Trump, 49, was sandwiched right in-between them on the sidelines, but she didn’t appear to be sitting there to break up any tension. Rather, the Wedding Crashers star looked deep in conversation with the POTUS, and the chat ended with a friendly handshake — Vince even received an affectionate pat on the hand from Trump!

Journalist and Burke Communications CEO Timothy Burke shared footage of the spirited chat on Monday night, writing, “I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it.” Many fans felt sorry to have watched it. “Vince Vaughn has been cancelled,” a Twitter user declared, while another wrote, “Vince Vaugh [sic]: explain yourself.” A third fan even tweeted, “Whelp… that tells me all I need to know about Vince Vaughn. 🤢.”

Vince’s amiable chat with the president shouldn’t come as a shock, though, given that he’s a Conservative like Trump. He’s hardly secretive about it, as you can infer from his rapport with the president. Ahead of the 2012 presidential election, Vince even endorsed Libertarian Ron Paul (who, interestingly, has been critical of Trump in the past).

This isn’t the first time Twitter has come after Vince, who once said that “banning guns is like banning forks in an attempt to stop making people fat” in his controversial interview for the British GQ in 2015. He even suggested schools shouldn’t be a gun-free zone, saying, “Take mass shootings. They’ve only happened in places that don’t allow guns. These people are sick in the head and are going to kill innocent people. They are looking to slaughter defenseless human beings. They do not want confrontation. In all of our schools it is illegal to have guns on campus, so again and again these guys go and shoot up these f***ing schools because they know there are no guns there. They are monsters killing six-year-olds.”