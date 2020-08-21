See Pic
Rachel McAdams Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Out With Friends After Pregnancy News

While Rachel McAdams isn’t confirming her second pregnancy, her belly is sure doing otherwise. The actress’ noticeable bump was showing in her white t-shirt while visiting with friends in L.A.

Rachel McAdams, 41, isn’t officially confirming she’s pregnant, but she also is not hiding her burgeoning baby belly. For the second day in a row the notoriously private actress went about her daily routine in L.A. without trying to camouflage her bump in a baggy outfit of any kind. Rachel looked comfortable in a white t-shirt and flowing black skirt as she visited with friends in Los Angeles on Aug. 20. In a hint that she might have swollen feet that often come with pregnancy, the Wedding Crashers star slipped her tootsies into lace-up Chuck Taylor’s, but left her bare heels sitting atop the ankle fabric.

Rumored to be pregnant Rachel McAdams shows off her apparent baby bump while visiting with friends in L.A. on Aug. 21, 2020. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

Rachel stepped out on Aug. 19 to go shopping at the Loz Feliz, CA children’s store The Reckless Unicorn in a peach colored dress that really highlighted her bump. Even the wrap around waist tie was high up on her chest, as her belly was protruding. The Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga star again wore super comfy footwear, donning flat purple Birkenstock-style slip-on sandals.

Rachel appears to be joining the growing list of stars who have become pregnant with “quarantine babies” in 2020, including Chrissy Teigen, 34, and actress Emma Roberts, 29. The Toronto native looks to be well into her second trimester in the recent photos of the beauty. HollywoodLife has reached out to Rachel’s reps for comment.

Such a stunner! Rachel McAdams arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala on May 2, 2016 in New York. Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Rachel became a first time mother to a son by her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden in 2018. She’s never revealed her child’s name, and his sex is known only because she said “he” during an interview about motherhood. With that pregnancy, Rachel was already seven months along when she was first photographed with her baby bump, so she’s being a lot more casual with not trying to hide her second alleged pregnancy.

While Rachel is super private about her family life, she did open up about how much she loves being a mom in a Nov. 25, 2018 interview with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times. “It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down. [People say] your life is not your own any more, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person,” she gushed.