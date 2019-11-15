News
Wendy Williams Shames Owen Wilson For Neglecting To Have Relationship With Alleged Love Child 

Entertainment Editor

Wendy Williams slammed Owen Wilson as ‘no good’ after his ex-girlfriend claimed he’s never even met their 1-year-old daughter, Lyla. The host went off on the actor during her November 15 show, and urged Owen’s ex to keep taking his money.

Wendy Williams will not be watching any Owen Wilson films anytime soon, especially the ones where he plays a doting dad. The talk show host, 55, unleashed her wrath on the actor, 50, after his ex-girlfriend, Varunie Vongsvirates alleged that he’s never met their 1-year-old daughter, Lyla, despite supporting the baby financially.

“Owen Wilson, you are no good!”, Wendy said on her November 15 show. “I don’t know how we can see some of his kids movies ever again… You’ve got nerve to be playing a dad when you’re not even a dad in real life to your newest baby. He’s got a child he’s never met!”

Wendy — who, in April, filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter Sr. after her fathered a child with his mistress, Sharina Hudson — continued: “Well, here’s what I would suggest that she does — stay pretty, go on with your life and take his money. Also, if I were her, I wouldn’t even want him in my life or the child’s life. The child will never remember,” she said. “And, for the little girl, there’s lots of women that grow up with no father and they turn out fine. There’s lots of women who raise kids fine with no problem. But, to be fighting him about this, it’s pointless.”

The host went on to add one more piece of advice to the actor’s ex.

“This should be the last we hear from you about this, because the more you badmouth him about his movies, the more the box office will crash and that will cut into your child support. So just, let it go!”, she suggested.

Wendy concluded with a few more jabs at Owen. “It’s terrible though. Like, how are you going to get somebody pregnant and then walk away? It’s bad enough when you do it in the private sector, but he’s an entertainer, he plays dads in movies. You are no good!”