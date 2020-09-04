Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea are two peas in a pod! The adorable duo were spotted out for a walk in NYC, with the doting dad carrying her on his shoulders.

Bradley Cooper, 45, has been quarantined with his adorable three-year-old mini-me Lea, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, 34, and the father-daughter duo are seriously adorable! The A Star Is Born actor took her for a walk around New York City’s West Village neighborhood on September 3, and carried her on his shoulders. Bradley made sure to mask up amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, opting for a white protective face mask which matched his white tee. He also wore beige khaki pants and black flip flops.

The actor kept things casual with a black baseball cap and dark shades, while his mini-me wore a cute pink dress and a purple protective face mask, which she pulled down underneath her chin. It comes a couple of days after he opened up to Hamilton star Anthony Ramos in a conversation with Interview magazine, offering some rare insight into his life as a dad to the tiny tot.

“I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” he said. “My mother is going to be 80 and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over. I’m running a one-man preschool … We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub.”

It seems Bradley and Irina have mastered co-parenting, even during a global pandemic! A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair have worked out a system that puts Lea’s needs first. “He’s the best dad, he’s so bonded with Lea and shares all the duties equally with Irina,” the insider dished. “There’s no ego involved, he puts his daughter’s needs first and fortunately Irina does the same, that’s why it works so well.” The source added, “If it were up to him he’d carry her everywhere. He’s totally devoted to Lea, it’s really sweet to see how much he loves being a dad.”