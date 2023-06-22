Tyga’s Girlfriend History, From Kylie Jenner To Avril Lavigne

Tyga is a famous American rapper

The Compton, CA native’s first big hit was 2011’s ‘Faded’

The artist had several high-profile romances including Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner

Tyga has a historic task at hand when he performs at the 2023 BET Awards, as it will be a celebration for the the 50th anniversary of hip-hop! The “Rack City” hitmaker is sharing the stage with Fat Joe, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo to pay tribute to the music genre. Bow Wow will be hosting, as Drake, Beyonce and Lizzo will be duking it out for the trophies.

The famed rapper’s BET performance comes after the news that he reportedly broke up with his girlfriend Avril Lavigne. The former couple, who confirmed their relationship in March, split “a couple of weeks ago,” per a June 20 report from TMZ. The outlet reported that “there are no hard feelings” between Avril and Tyga, and “they’re still on good terms” after their split.

View Related Gallery Kylie Jenner & Tyga -- PICS Tyga and Kylie Jenner in the front row Alexander Wang show, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016 Tyga and Kylie Jenner Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017

With Tyga’s recent split from the punk rock princess, fans want the 411 on his love life. Keep reading to find out all about the women that Tyga has wooed, below.

Jordyn Craig

Jordyn Craig is a gorgeous Instagram model who was once the ex girlfriend of Tristan Thompson, and actually shares a baby, son Prince, with the NBA star. She dated the basketball champ prior to his romance with Khloé Kardashian, meaning baby True Thompson has a half sibling.

Although it is unclear how long Tyga dated Jordyn, they were reportedly married! According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former bride and groom were married on Sept. 6, 2010, before Tristan and Jordan got together, but they filed for divorce only one month later.

Blac Chyna

Tyga and Blac Chyna started their love journey back in 2011, right after Blac Chyna starred as Tyga’s love interest in his epic “Rack City” music video. The chemistry between them was undeniable! Fast forward to October 2012, they became proud parents to a baby boy named King Cairo. Tyga couldn’t contain his joy and took to Twitter to share his excitement, saying, “It’s the most amazing feeling ever. #Blessed #2Kings @KingCairo.” The engagement bells rang just two months later in December, according to TMZ. However, they sadly called it quits in August 2014, as reported by the outlet.

As fans know, Blac Chyna would go on to date Rob Kardashian. The pair welcomed daughter Dream in 2020 and have since split.

Kylie Jenner

Tyga and Kylie met when the rapper performed at Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner’s Sweet 16 party. Then in August 2014, Tyga hosted Kylie’s 17th birthday, and the two were seen getting close at the bash, according to video obtained by TMZ. However, the pair kept things on the down low, especially with their age gap, until about March 2015, when Tyga shared a photo of Kylie on Instagram along with the caption, “Certain things catch your eye, but only few capture the heart.”

By 2017, however, things had run their course. Kylie later discussed the breakup during an episode of E!’s Life of Kylie, per Billboard. “There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond,” she shared. “There was no crazy fight, we just decided …Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.”

Camaryn Swanson

Tyga and Instagram influencer Camaryn Swanson went public with their relationship in February 2021. Soon engagement rumors swirled after she flashed a diamond ring at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Things quickly took a turn, however, when Camaryn accused Tyga of assaulting her. She made the claims on her Instagram Story and showed photos of bruises, per TMZ. “I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she captioned the photos, per the outlet. “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

Tyga was then arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in October 2021, but he was not charged. After reports that he and Camaryn were trying to work it out, they eventually went their separate ways.

Avril Lavigne

Avril and Tyga sparked dating rumors in February 2023 when they had a fancy dinner at Nobu Malibu. Their romance seemed to heat up during Paris Fashion Week, where they were seen attending various events together. The punk rock star and the rapper made their relationship official by sharing a passionate make-out session in Paris on March 6. Later that month, Avril and Tyga held hands as they arrived at Kyrie Irving‘s birthday party in Hollywood. Avril didn’t shy away from sharing her love for Tyga on social media, posting a picture of them hugging onstage in May as they prepared for the final show of her Love Sux European tour.

The former couple’s romance came on the heels of Avril’s split from singer and former fiancée Mod Sun, 36. She revealed that they had split up near the end of February. Before her relationship with Mod Sun, Avril was married to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger, 48, from 2013 to 2015. Her first marriage was to Sum 41 lead vocalist Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010.