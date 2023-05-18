Blac Chyna Shaves Half Her Hair Off & Reveals Transformation: Before & After Videos

Blac Chyna is looking good with a new haircut. The 35-year-old media personality and entrepreneur, who was born Angela White, went wig-free in a Thursday, May 18 Instagram post to show off her new super short hairstyle. Chyna shared a video on her Instagram Story of her hairdo, which is just a bit longer than a crew cut and features a completely shaved undercut on the lower half of her head. “New cut baby,” she captioned the clip, which was taken from the styling chair of Los Angeles-based hairstyling company, Hairstylist of La L.L.C. See her fresh cut below, and her previous hairstyles further down in the article.

Just last month, Chyna was rocking a short, but curly ‘do in a selfie video she shared on April 18, as seen below. Her adorable haircut featured some curls that hung slightly over her forehead and gave off Betty Boop vibes. She was certainly feeling confident in the video, in which she donned a pink crop top and posed for the camera. “Talk to me nice,” she captioned the post.

And of course, fans know that the mother of two loves playing with her style and often chooses to model super-long wigs, too. She even has her own hair extension and wig brand called Hearts Pure, which boasts about its ability to give customers “the highest quality beauty and raw hair products in the industry, while ensuring professional and informed expert assistance for a pampering online shopping experience” on its website.

Chyna’s haircut is the latest change she’s made to her physical appearance as she moves away from her days of injections and body enhancements. In March, she revealed she embarked on a “life-changing journey” of removing her breast and butt implants in order to achieve the best version of herself. “I’ve been changing my life and changing my ways, so one of the things that I feel like is going to take me to the next level is obviously taking some of, taking some of these a** shots out,” she explained in the first video of several she shared on social media. She also said she was retiring her super long and colorful nails, as she is “stepping into a different way.”

The same month, she revealed she lost 10 lbs. just by removing silicone from her behind. In May, Chyna called her old face “crazy” after announcing that she also removed her lip fillers and face injections as she continues to return to her natural form. “I look so much better,” she stated in an Instagram post from May 12. “Ladies, that ain’t the way … Please don’t even do the fillers, it’s not worth it.”