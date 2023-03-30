Blac Chyna Proudly Shows Off Her New Figure After Removing Silicone & Losing 10 Lbs.: Photos

Angela White — the model, social media influencer, and personality known as Blac Chyna – visited the SiriusXM studios on Wednesday (Mar. 29). Chyna, who Access Hollywood reports is going by her real name, was practically glowing during her New York City visit. The 34-year-old posed in front of the SiriusXM building, rocking an outfit that seemed to mix suede with spandex. Her glamorous curls framed her natural face, which recently underwent a second round of dissolving fillers. Clearly, she was happy with the results: her ear-to-ear smile radiated from between the curls that framed her face, extensions from her Hearts Pure line.

This appearance comes after Angela embarked on a “life-changing journey.” After years of cosmetic surgeries, White began to undo what she had done. “I’ve been changing my life and changing my ways, so one of the things that I feel like is going to take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these a** shots out,” she said in a video posted on Mar. 13. Angela spoke about the dangers of getting silicone injections, and how she first underwent augmentation “when was 19 years old. But now, I’m moving [on] here in life, so I want this s***out of my a** so I can grow.”

Angela removed the silicone injections from her breasts and butt. She claims to have had “1,250 CCs” inside of her, telling Access Hollywood that’s about “a two-liter Coke bottle’s worth of silicone “all in my booty.” Angela also said that she had about five “boob jobs” done, along with “liposuction three times. I’ve had fillers, I had butt augmentation.” Now, she’s undoing it all.

This transformation is seemingly a byproduct of Angela’s spiritual revival. On Mar. 11, she shared a photo of her being baptized in a pool. “I was reborn on my birthday,” she captioned the photo, citing 5/11/22 as her baptism date. Since then, she’s deleted her OnlyFans account, and on Mar. 26, she shared videos of her getting her Baphomet tattoo removed.

“I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore. I’m kind of past that,” she said in an interview with Daily Mail. “It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in. Besides, with me being baptized, that’s just not what God will want me to do. It’s kind of degrading.”

“I think my baptism on my birthday played a big part. Everything has been kind of trickling down for me and lining up perfectly,” she continued. “Now I’m just going by faith. I’m not even really going by like the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me.”