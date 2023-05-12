Blac Chyna Reacts To The ‘Crazy’ Face She Had Before She Removed Filler & Her Lips ‘Went Down’

Angela White’s days as Blac Chyna are over! But the fresh faced 35-year-old model, who just celebrated her birthday yesterday, still gets something out of looking back. In a video and photos posted to Instagram on Friday, May 12, which you can SEE HERE, the mom of two reacted to the “crazy” face she had before entirely removing her lip fillers and reversing various cosmetic procedures. “Thank ya’ll for all the birthday wishes,” she began as she addressed the camera. “I was looking at old pictures, you guys — that face was looking crazy!” In the carousel, Chyna shared several photos of her face when her lips appeared to be heavily enhanced with fillers.

“Like, that first picture, that was like a few months before I took out all the filler,” she revealed in the video, which can be found in the fourth slide. She then paused to take a look at both sides of her face before concluding, “I look so much better,” with the fillers dissolved. “Ladies, that ain’t the way,” she said. The model then pointed out how her lips have “gone down” since she allowed the fillers to dissolve. “Thank god,” she said before making a silly face for the camera. “I love you guys. Please don’t even do the fillers, it’s not worth it.”

A flood of her 17 million followers took to the comments thread to react to her natural look. “Now don’t ever touch that beautiful face again!” remarked a fan, while another gushed “Omggg this made me love and respect u more.” “Happy that you now see it! We all thought you were beautiful before all of that!” wrote a third.

The former Rob & Chyna star’s evolution from Blac Chyna to Angela Renee White has been dramatic. She’s turned to a more spiritual existence and began the process of purging her body and face with a make under of sorts, that has left her with a much more natural figure and face.

Earlier this year in March, she admitted she had lost 10 pounds after removing silicone from her rear and breasts. “I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I Reduced my breast and Gluteus Maximus.”