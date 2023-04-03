Blac Chyna Admits She’ll ‘Always Have Respect’ For Exes Tyga & Rob Kardashian: ‘That’s All I Ask For’

Angela “Blac Chyna” White appeared on the Apr. 3 edition of SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning to talk about her recent physical transformation from removing all her fillers and silicone injections. When SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway asked Angela, 34, if her exes – Rob Kardashian and Tyga – said anything about this public journey, she said she “[hadn’t] heard anything yet, but I am pretty sure that they see it. And every day, we’re changing. We are getting older, and I am just grateful for my kids. So I will always have that respect for [Tyga, 33, and Rob, 36], and vice versa. That’s all I ask for, respect.”

Things weren’t always so “respectful” between Angela and her exes. In June 2022, she and Rob reached an undisclosed settlement in her revenge porn lawsuit. Angela sued Rob over him allegedly sharing private naked photos of her on Instagram in 2017. The settlement came shortly after Angela lost her defamation case against Rob’s family, but a year after losing that case, Angela seemed to be at peace with the decision. During a recent interview, she wore a t-shirt bearing a photo of Rob’s sister, Kim Kardashian.

Angela shares a 6-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, with Rob and a 10-year-old son, King Cairo Stevenson, with Tyga. When speaking with Sway and SiriusXM’s Sway in The Morning co-hosts Heather B and Tracy G, Angela shared how her kids reacted to her breasts and butt reduction procedure. “When I came back from my surgery, they’re like, ‘So, why you laying like that?’ I’m like, ‘Mommy just had surgery.’ They’re like, ‘So, what did you get?’ I’m like, ‘I got my boobies and my butt smaller,'” she said. “They’re like, ‘okay!'”

“When Dream saw my nails, she was like, ‘Your nails!'” Angela added. “Because she looks up to me, and every time she’s like, ‘I can’t wait ’til I get older so I can get long nails, Mommy.’ So, now when she sees my nails, she’s like, ‘Ooh, you have short nails. I like your nails.’ It’s more relatable to her and showing her that you don’t have to have long nails. Cause, right now, I feel like anything that I do, they’re like real sponges now, and they’re gonna be on to me. It ain’t no spelling out the curse words. They know how to spell quite well. And they catch on to everything.”

“They’re so smart. Dream is so beautiful. King is so smart. And they love each other so much!” continued Angela. She also spoke about the removal of her Baphomet tattoo – “I got zapped up. It hurt so bad!” – and how, as she was packing up, King asked what she was doing. “And Dream’s like, ‘she’s going to get a tattoo removed.’ And he was like, ‘what tattoo?’ Because I have my kids’ names tatted. I was like, ‘No, I’m not getting y’all names removed.'” Angela said that since her kids were catching onto things, she didn’t want them to get word of the meaning behind the pagan/gnostic deity.

Angela has credited her recent spiritual revival as a motivator for the change in her lifestyle. She’s removed “1,250 CC’s” worth of silicone from her butt, resulting in a 10-pound weight loss, a journey she’s publicly shared on her Instagram page. “I’ve been changing my life and changing my ways, so one of the things that I feel like is going to take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these a** shots out,” she said in a Mar. 13 video.