Tony Dokoupil’s CBS Salary: How Much Money He’s Making After Switching From ‘Mornings’ to ‘Evening News’

Image Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS News

Tony Dokoupil was named the new face of CBS Evening News in December 2025. Amid a company-wide shakeup at CBS’ parent company, Paramount-Skydance, Tony was switched to the nightly program from his previous co-hosting job at CBS Mornings. Now that he’s settled into his new gig, viewers are wondering how much of a pay raise he got and what his salary was to begin with at CBS.

On his first day at Evening News, Tony made a vow to viewers, while pointing out that many Americans grew to distrust “legacy media” brands.

“A lot has changed since the first person sat in the Evening News chair,” Tony began. “For me, the biggest difference is this: people don’t trust us like they used to. And it’s not just us. It’s all legacy media.”

Pointing out that the press “missed the story” on “too many stories,” the journalist claimed that large media brands have excluded the “average American” from their reporting.

“So, here’s my promise to you as long as I sit in this chair: you come first,” Tony continued. “Not advertisers. Not politicians. Not corporate interests. And, yes, that does include the corporate owners of CBS. I report for you.”

Below, learn how much money Tony is making with CBS now that he’s been promoted to anchoring the Evening News program.

How Much Money Was Tony Dokoupil Making on CBS Mornings?

Tony’s salary was apparently a “modest” one in comparison to CBS Mornings co-hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson, according to The New York Post.

Multiple outlets reported that Tony’s CBS Mornings salary was around $2 million.

What Is Tony Dokoupil’s CBS Salary Now at Evening News?

CBS has not announced Tony’s salary now that he’s been promoted as the new CBS Evening News anchor.

What Is Tony Dokoupil’s Net Worth?

Tony’s exact net worth is still unclear, but multiple outlets have reported that it stands somewhere between $5 million and $6 million.

Who Replaced Tony Dokoupil on CBS Mornings?

Tony’s ascent to CBS Evening News appeared to be a quick path. Once Maurice Dubois confirmed his exit from the program weeks after his colleague John Dickerson announced his own, CBS announced Tony as the new face of the nightly show. A replacement for Tony’s CBS Mornings seat was not immediately revealed.

Gayle and Nate continued to host the morning program. However, speculation has circulated about Gayle’s future with the show.