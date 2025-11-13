‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Cast: A Guide to the OG & New Actors

Image Credit: GC Images

Two decades later, the world of Runway is getting a stylish reboot — and the cast lineup is nothing short of iconic.

As The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues production, fans are getting a first look at which stars are stepping back into their couture shoes and which fresh faces are shaking up the fashion hierarchy. From original power players like Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt to newcomers Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley, and Kenneth Branagh, the sequel is bringing together generations of talent for a new era of ambition, beauty, and boardroom drama.

Here’s your guide to every star confirmed (and rumored) to appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

Streep will reprise her Oscar-nominated role as the icy, commanding editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, one of cinema’s most unforgettable characters. Nearly 20 years later, Miranda remains a towering figure in fashion — but the sequel will explore how she’s adapting to an industry transformed by social media and digital influencers.

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs

Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs, the ambitious journalist who once worked under Miranda and famously walked away from Runway at the end of the first film. Now, Andy is reportedly a powerful figure in media herself — possibly running her own digital publication or serving as a rival editor.

Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton

The sharp-tongued assistant we all loved is back — but this time, Emily Charlton may have moved on to bigger things. Played once again byBlunt, Miranda’s former assistant is rumored to be working as a high-profile fashion consultant or creative director, possibly crossing paths with both Miranda and Andy in the sequel.

Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling

No Runway story would be complete without Nigel, the witty and loyal art director who always had Andy’s back. Stanley Tucci will reprise the fan-favorite role, reportedly serving as a mentor figure once again — this time to a younger generation of fashion hopefuls.

Kenneth Branagh as Miranda’s Husband

New to the Prada universe, Kenneth Branagh joins the cast as Miranda’s husband, giving fans a rare glimpse into the editor’s personal life.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu joins the sequel in a yet-to-be-revealed role, rumored to be a rival fashion executive or high-powered editor

Simone Ashley

Fresh off her breakout success in Bridgerton and Sex Education, Simone Ashley is reportedly playing a social media star or influencer-turned-editor who embodies the next generation of fashion power.

Pauline Chalamet

Pauline Chalamet, known for The Sex Lives of College Girls, has joined the cast in a supporting role — possibly as Andy’s new assistant or a young journalist entering the chaotic world of fashion media.

Justin Theroux

Returning to his screenwriting roots and sharp comedic tone, Justin Theroux is said to play a creative director or media mogul tied to Andy’s new venture.

B.J. Novak, Conrad Ricamora, Helen J. Shen & Caleb Hearon

B.J. Novak is reportedly cast as a tech entrepreneur or investor involved in digital fashion, Conrad Ricamora as a publicist or rival brand strategist, Helen J. Shen as an up-and-coming designer, and Caleb Hearon in a comedic assistant role that brings levity to Runway’s high-stress environment.

Lady Gaga

In one of the most talked-about casting announcements, Lady Gaga has officially joined The Devil Wears Prada 2. While her role remains under wraps, industry insiders suggest she’ll portray a high-fashion executive or designer who rivals Runway’s influence in the modern digital era.

The Oscar-winning performer and House of Gucci star was spotted in October 2025 filming in Milan, leading many to believe her character will embody the new face of global couture.