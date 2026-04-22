Why Isn’t Adrian Grenier in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’?

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 is almost here, arriving nearly 20 years after the original film became a defining fashion-era classic. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all returning, with the sequel picking up in a modern media landscape as Miranda Priestly navigates the decline of print and crosses paths with Emily, now a powerful executive on the business side of fashion.

With the film set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, anticipation is high—but one familiar face won’t be back. Adrian Grenier, who played Andy Sachs’ boyfriend Nate, is not part of the sequel. His absence has sparked renewed conversation about the character and his role in the original story.

Grenier even poked fun at the situation in a recent Starbucks ad tied to the sequel’s release. “You might have seen the headlines — I wasn’t asked to be part of a certain sequel,” he says in the commercial, adding, “But I’m good. Really. It’s all good energy.” He then raises a drink and jokes, “So, a toast to Nate… He made a mean sandwich, he loved his girlfriend… to a point,” before acknowledging, “He wasn’t perfect,” and concluding, “So let’s leave Nate in 2006 and keep this good energy going.”

So why isn’t he returning, and where do Nate and Andy stand after the first film? Here’s what to know.

Who Does Adrian Grenier Play in The Devil Wears Prada?

Grenier plays Nate Cooper, Andy Sachs’ boyfriend in the 2006 film. A chef working in New York City, Nate initially supports Andy’s career move but grows frustrated as her demanding job at Runway begins to change her priorities, creating tension in their relationship.

Do Nate and Andy Break Up at the End of The Devil Wears Prada?

Yes, Nate and Andy break up partway through the film as their relationship deteriorates. However, by the final scenes, the two reconnect in New York City and leave things on a hopeful note, suggesting they may be open to getting back together.

Why Isn’t Adrian Grenier in The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Grenier is not expected to return for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Initial reports indicated that a cameo was considered during development, but it ultimately didn’t happen, and Grenier has said he was not asked to reprise the role. He has also acknowledged that fan criticism of Nate’s character over the years may have played a part in the decision to leave him out of the sequel.

Director David Frankel confirmed that timing was the main issue. “I had an idea about sneaking him into a cameo, and, in the end, it was just too late in our production schedule to make it happen,” he told Entertainment Weekly, noting that the film was completed less than a month before its planned release.