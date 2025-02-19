Does BJ Novak Have a Wife? About His Past Relationships

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

B.J. Novak is tight-lipped when it comes to his personal life, but the Office alum’s friendship with former co-star and girlfriend Mindy Kaling has been a long-term topic. The two broke up years ago, but their amicable and witty remarks about each other have raised fans’ eyebrows, as some speculate whether or not B.J. and Mindy could have reconciled. Nevertheless, there is no indication that B.J. and Mindy are dating. So, does B.J. have anyone new in his life, such as a girlfriend or a wife?

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know about B.J.’s relationship history, including his past romance with Mindy.

Is B.J. Novak Married?

No, B.J. is not currently married.

When Did B.J. Novak & Mindy Kaling Date?

B.J. and Mindy met on the set of The Office in 2004. They briefly dated in 2007 before breaking up, but they remained close friends since then. In fact, the pals have shared a few kind words about one another at public events, and B.J. is the godfather of one of Mindy’s children.

Why Did B.J. Novak & Mindy Kaling Break Up?

At the 2023 Producers Guild Awards, B.J. recalled how he and Mindy were “in love with each other, and we were reckless idiots, and the two of us would argue about all of these things forever — grinding the writers room into a halt until we got too upset, and we’d go to our respective offices and slam the door, where we would continue arguing over AOL and Instant Messenger.” He then quipped, “It was 2005.”

Though B.J. described his and Mindy’s romance as a “tumultuous, romantic, toxic, boundary-less mess,” he pointed out that The Office producers noticed this and suggested they share scenes together because they were “pretty funny.”

“There was no way out but through,” he said. “We made it work or didn’t work, we made it through. Nearly 200 episodes of The Office together, 24 of them written by Mindy, far more than any other writer on the staff. And our conversation never stopped.”

At the time, Mindy recalled taking an interest in B.J. when they worked together, which “turned out great,” she said, adding, “He’s remained my closest friend throughout my entire room. He’s seen all the ups and downs, and it just means the world to me. I am so lucky that my favorite writer is also my best friend, I love you.”

Two years later, B.J. honored Mindy at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in early 2025.

Who Else Has B.J. Novak Dated?

According to multiple outlets, B.J. once dated Molly Hurwitz, but the exact timeline of their romance is unclear. Molly was also romantically linked to late actor Matthew Perry.