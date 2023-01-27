Teri Hatcher’s Husbands: Everything to Know About Her Previous Marriages & Who She’s Dating Now

Teri Hatcher is a Golden Globe Award-winning actress known for ‘Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman’ and ‘Desperate Housewives’

Teri has been married twice in her life and has one child from her second marriage to Jon Tenney

Teri has not remarried after her 2003 divorce

Teri Hatcher, 58, has enjoyed a decades-long acting career that has awarded her two Golden Globe nominations and one award as well as an Emmy nomination. She got her start on the 1985 television series The Love Boat, but her breakout role is considered to be Lois Lane in the 1990’s hit series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. She became the talk of the town once again when she played Susan in Desperate Housewives, which aired on ABC between 2004 and 2012.

Teri’s personal life has sadly not been quite as successful as her professional life. She has been married twice: once to her personal trainer, Markus Leithold, and once to the father of her one child, Jon Tenney. Her marriage to Markus only lasted one year, so very little is known about it. Read on to learn about Teri’s marriage to Jon and the status of her love life.

Teri Hatcher And Jon Tenney

Teri met Jon, now 61, on a blind date, according to PEOPLE, and they immediately hit it off. She and the Closer actor walked down the aisle in 1994 and welcomed their daughter, Emerson, in 1997, right after Lois & Clark wrapped. Teri told PEOPLE she had always wanted to be a mom and was thrilled when she learned she was expecting. Sadly, that may have been the high point of a seemingly unfulfilling marriage.

She previously admitted that she and Jon rarely had sex during their marriage — not even on their honeymoon. “I know exactly when Emerson was conceived, because we had sex once that year, on Valentine’s Day,” she wrote in her memoir, Burnt Toast, Vanity Fair reported. She added, “From the beginning, our marriage was probably more defined by friendship.”

Teri filed for divorce in 2003. “I’ll never expose the reasons for the depths of sadness from my marriage,” she told PEOPLE in 2006. “People told me, ‘Honey, you have to be happy first, then you could be a good mom. ‘I said, ‘Screw that. My daughter shouldn’t be responsible for my failures. We’re just going to work it out.’” Once again, her biggest goal was to continue to provide a loving household for her daughter. “You can only have your meltdowns when your children are asleep,” she said. “I don’t have meltdowns in front of Emerson.”

The divorce dragged on due to custody issues, according to TMZ. Plus, the Tomorrow Never Dies actress recalled being upset that her hard-earned money was going to be split with a husband she claimed was never around. “I was going to give the husband I had supported while he’d gone and done whatever he’d wanted half of the money I’d spent my whole life earning. California divorce law splits marital assets in half,” she wrote in Burnt Toast. “The truth is that it’s a good law protecting, for the most part, stay-at-home moms who sacrifice careers and future earnings while rearing their kids. But I’d been doing the earning and the parenting so somehow it didn’t feel fair.”

Teri has not remarried since her divorce from Jon.

Is Teri Hatcher Dating?

If Teri Hatcher is dating someone, she’s been keeping it under wraps. As far as the public knows, she’s happy doing her thing as a successful single woman. “It’s liberating to care about the things that are important to you and not about the things that aren’t important to you. When you’re younger, you can get really hung up on things,” she told PEOPLE in a 2019 interview. “I have the opportunity to think about things differently.”

Sharing her thoughts about being single, she said, “There is a difference between being lonely and being alone. I have been single for a very long time but there is nothing lonely about my life. I want to remove the stigma of that.”

“Many women who get divorced will not get remarried,” she continued. “That kind of sounds depressing but it doesn’t have to be. Many women are not just surviving alone, they’re thriving. They’re empowered, they’re making money, they’re being healthy, they’re traveling. You are allowed to be proud of your life when you’re not part of a couple.”