Teri Hatcher Congratulates Look-A-Like Daughter Emerson, 22, On Graduating From College

Teri Hatcher shared gorgeous photos and video of her daughter Emerson in celebration of her 2020 Brown University graduation after a ‘virtual and moving ceremony’.

Teri Hatcher, 55, is one proud mom! The actress shared some stunning photos and video to her Instagram on May 24 along with a heartwarming caption to help congratulate her 22-year-old daughter Emerson Tenney on graduating from Brown University in these trying times. One of the photos showed a beautiful Emerson all dressed up in her cap and gown and smiling, showing off similar features to her gorgeous mom and a video clip shows her becoming a graduate while watching her ceremony online. In the caption for the post, Teri revealed that like so many other high school and college seniors this year, Emerson had to have a virtual graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic. See Teri’s post HERE.

“The class of #2020 is primed to be more resilient than most, making lemonade from lemons, with an eye for what is truly important,” the caption read. “After the virtual & moving ceremony this morning, I dry my tears, blow my nose and toast to all your hard work and the great things I see in your future. Congratulations on reaching this amazing milestone! I love you so much!!!#proudmama #BrownU #brown2020 #EverTrue”

Once Teri posted her sweet message to Emerson, it didn’t take long for her followers to follow suit and wish the young beauty well. “Congratulations Emerson! 👏 I wish you a journey of extreme happiness,” one follower wrote. “Congratulations 🎉🎊🎈 what a beautiful achievement… best gift you can ever give to yourself is education,” another wrote.

Emerson is just one of many seniors who have had to celebrate the achievement of finishing their education at home. Many celebrities like Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and more have been giving special shout-outs and/or holding online video events to show their support for the graduates and hopefully make the unconventional circumstance a tad more tolerable.