Selena Gomez ‘Isn’t Concerned About Falling In Love’ As She Turns 30: It’s ‘Her Year To Shine’

Happy birthday Selena Gomez! As the singer turns the big 3-0, she’s totally ready for whatever the next decade will bring on! A source close to the Only Murders in the Building star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she she’s looking forward to the future, and she’s also not overthinking her love life. “She isn’t concerned about falling in love or any of that right now. She has learned to love herself and she has so many amazing people in her life who care so much about her,” they said.

The insider began by saying that Selena is excited about getting a fresh start now that she’s 30. “Selena’s milestone birthday has her really reflecting on her life. Her 20s brought her success, but it was a rollercoaster at times. She feels like she is at a place in her life now that she was not at before. She has dealt with a lot and has been through so much, but this is all behind her now and 30 marks a new beginning for her,” they explained. ” She has learned so much but is not the same girl she was just a couple of years ago.”

As she looks to the future, Selena has tons of new projects on the horizon, including new music, which she had teased in a prior social media post. “She is a woman now and she knows what she wants, and she is not afraid to go after it. ‘Murders’ has catapulted her into a different league because her fans are getting to see just how serious she is about acting. She’s also recording a new album and her songs are much more grown-up and from the heart. She really feels that this is the year that is going to shine,” the insider said.

While she’s feeling good entering her 30s as a single woman, Selena hasn’t shied away from joking about her single life on her social media. She made a TikTok making light about rolling solo into the next decade back in April, when she lip-synced along with one of Leslie Mann’s lines from The Other Woman. “I was single, I was 24, and the dating pool was everyone. And now it’s like a shallow puddle of age-appropriate men who are old and gross and I don’t want to do that,” she mouthed along to the line.