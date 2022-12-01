Teri Hatcher, 57, & Look-Alike Daughter Emerson, 25, Stun In Strapless Dresses At Munich Gala: Photos

Teri Hatcher, 57, and her 35-year-old daughter Emerson Tenney are twins! The Desperate Housewives alum took her only child — who she shares with ex-husband of nine years Jon Tenney — to The Mon Cheri Barbara Day Gala in Munich, Germany on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Teri absolutely glowed as she smiled while posing with Emerson, looking like she’s barely aged a day since the popular ABC series debuted back in 2004.

She opted to wear a low cut lavender colored gown with a strapless plunge. The exquisite number finished with a flowy pleated skirt and floral pattern adding a Bridgerton vibe to the look. Her hair and makeup was all old school glam too, as she kept her signature brunette locks up in an elegant up-do, allowing her complexion to take center stage with a smokey eye and dewy skin. She finished the look with a pair of spiky silver earrings.

Meanwhile, Emerson — who is a spitting image of her mother — went with a strapless white dress with a bustier cut. The number included intricate silver beading on the bodice and a skirt adorned with a rosette pattern. Emerson smiled back at her mom as photographers snapped away, evidently having a ball.

Teri and Emerson’s father Jon split just before the premiere of Desperate Housewives back in 2003, which the actress talked about in a 2019 interview. “It wasn’t so much that my marriage changed: I was aware of things I was settling for and thought what was there was enough. Ten years later, it just wasn’t,” she explained, also addressing how the split affected their only child.

“I never wanted Emerson to have parents in different households, and I’ll always feel guilty forever that she has to go back and forth. But her dad and I work really hard to make it as easy as possible for her, and I genuinely think she’s OK,” she said.

In 2020, Emerson graduated from Brown University making Teri a proud mama. The actress took to Instagram to share the exciting milestone, writing, “The class of #2020 is primed to be more resilient than most, making lemonade from lemons, with an eye for what is truly important. After the virtual & moving ceremony this morning, I dry my tears, blow my nose and toast to all your hard work and the great things I see in your future. Congratulations on reaching this amazing milestone! I love you so much!!! #proudmama #BrownU #brown2020 #EverTrue”