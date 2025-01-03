What Number Super Bowl Is 2025? See the Roman Numeral

The Super Bowl is on the horizon, and a whole lot of celebrations in living rooms are being planned across the country. Fans are wondering if the Kansas City Chiefs will claim their third consecutive Super Bowl victory, amping up the anticipation. Rapper Kendrick Lamar will be heading up the game’s legendary halftime show, providing a whole additional dimension to the day’s entertainment.

However, the deadly New Orleans truck attack that killed 15 in the early morning hours of January 1, 2025, cast a shadow over the impending game. According to USA Today Sports, the NFL issued a statement assuaging public anxiety over the game’s New Orleans location.

“The NFL and the local host committee have been working collaboratively with local, state and federal agencies the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans,” they stated. “These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events and we are confident attendees will have a safe and enjoyable Super Bowl experience.”

Read on to learn more about the Roman numeral and other Super Bowl info below.

When is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The 2025 Super Bowl will happen just over a month from today, on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

What Number is the 2025 Super Bowl?

According to AS USA, Super Bowl 2025 is actually the 59th Super Bowl. In Roman numerals, it appears as “Super Bowl LIX.”

Where Will the 2025 Super Bowl Take Place?

Super Bowl LIX will take place at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Caesar’s Superdome is the home of the New Orleans Saints, and also recently hosted the Sugar Bowl on January 2.

Who is Playing in the 2025 Super Bowl?

As of January 3, 2025, there’s only a few days left in the NFL regular season. That will be followed by the playoffs beginning January 11, which will ultimately determine who will be facing off in the biggest matchup of the year.

Though the two teams haven’t officially been announced, Gambling site FanDuel (via the Kansas City Star,) favors a game between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs (who were last year’s victors.) The site also says odds favor a victory for the Chiefs. As far as predictions go, the Buffalo Bills are also in the running.