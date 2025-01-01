Where Is the Sugar Bowl 2025? See Game’s Location

It’s New Years Day, and for many, that means football — and lots of it! Fans can tune in, or attend, the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Cotton Bowl, and of course, the famous Sugar Bowl while bonding over the last of the holiday festivities.

The Sugar Bowl has a particularly long and rich history, that’s set to expand later today. So who is playing in the Sugar Bowl, and where? Find out more about one of the biggest games of the holiday below.

What is the Sugar Bowl?

The Sugar Bowl is one of the oldest bowl games in college football history. According to Sportskeeda, it’s been a major part of the New Year’s Day six bowl games for 9 decades. The outlet reports that the name of the big game was coined by (now defunct) New Orleans Item editor Fred Digby in 1927 — because Louisiana was the only state in the country that produced sugar at that time.

It would be seven more years before the first Sugar Bowl would finally kick off on New Year’s Day 1935. Per the outlet, 22,000 sports fans showed up to see the Bowl’s first competitors, the Temple Owls and Tulane Green Wave, play. The Owls walked away with the historic first victory.

Who is Playing in the 2025 Sugar Bowl?

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are facing off in the Sugar Bowl this year. According to USA Today, ESPN favors the Fighting Irish for victory, while College Football News is betting on Georgia. The game will go down at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans.

When is the Sugar Bowl 2025?

The Sugar Bowl takes place on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2025, at 8:45 PM ET. It will air live from Louisiana on ESPN, and stream via Hulu, YouTube TV, and more.

When is the Super Bowl 2025?

The 59th Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2025. It will also take place at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, and Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show.