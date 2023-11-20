Suki Waterhouse Dating History: Her Relationship With Robert Pattinson & Her Ex-Boyfriends

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first baby! The singer and actress, 31, announced that she was pregnant with her and the Twilight star’s first child during a performance at the Corona Capital Music Festival on November 19, 2023. During the performance, the “Good Looking” singer joked that she was wearing “something sparkly to distract” the audience from her baby bump.

With the exciting news that she and Robert, 37, are expecting, look back on some of Suki’s past romances here!

Miles Kane

One of Suki’s earliest public romances was with British indie rocker Miles Kane of the band The Last Shadow Puppets. The pair were together from 2011 to 2013, and the singer revealed that their split was the inspiration behind his 2013 solo album Don’t Forget Who You Are. “I fell in love for the first time making this album, but I fell out of love too,” he told Daily Star. “One of the angry songs, ‘Give Up,’ I wrote when I was still in the relationship and it blows my head that it came true. It’s weird, writing stuff that pre-empts things that happen.”

Despite their 2013 split, the two of them did appear to briefly reunite in 2017. The two of them were reportedly cuddling and kissing at a Liam Gallagher concert, according to Daily Mail.

Bradley Cooper

Shortly after her split from Miles, Suki hit it off with actor Bradley Cooper when the pair met at the 2013 Elle Style Awards. She revealed that their connection was instantaneous in an interview with Wonderland. “We were dancing at the after-party, and he asked me if I fancied going to a club,” she said.

Throughout their romance, the pair mostly kept a low profile, but they did make a handful of public appearances together at the 2014 SAG Awards, a White House State Dinner, and a Burberry fashion show that Suki was walking in, per People.

The pair ended up splitting up in March 2015, a source revealed to E! News. Despite the split, they appeared to end on good terms. Suki was seen getting dinner with the A Star is Born actor in April 2015 (via People), but they never rekindled their romance.

James Marsden

While their relationship was never confirmed, Suki did strike up romance rumors with X-Men star James Marsden in April 2015. The Daisy Jones and The Six star was spotted getting dinner with him in Los Angeles in April 2015, per Daily Mail. Despite the sighting, romance rumors never fully materialized.

Nat Wolff

A few months after the James Marsden sighting, Suki was seen out and about with Paper Towns actor Nat Wolff. The two of them were seen attending a concert for indie rock legends The Strokes together in London in June 2015, per Teen Vogue. Despite being seen together, no romance rumors about the two of them were ever confirmed.

Diego Luna

Suki reportedly met Rogue One actor Diego Luna while working on the 2016 film The Bad Batch, per Elle. The couple were spotted kissing on quite a few occasions throughout their off-and-on romance, but they finally called it quits in 2017.

Robert Pattinson

After a brief period of celibacy, Suki began dating Robert Pattinson in 2018. They got together shortly after The Batman star broke off his engagement to FKA Twigs. They have mostly kept their relationship private, but Robert did reveal that he was living with the singer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As time has gone on, they have shared a few mentions of their relationship in interviews, and they’ve walked a few red carpets together, including the 2023 Met Gala.

After about five years of dating, Suki revealed that she was pregnant with their first child while performing in Mexico in November 2023.