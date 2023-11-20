Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating to Her Pregnancy Reveal

Image Credit: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson found their happily ever after in each other. The Daisy Jones & the Six actress and the Batman actor quickly became a fan-favorite couple over the years, and they’ve kept many details of their romance under wraps. But that changed after Suki announced her pregnancy with her and Rob’s first child together. Scroll down to see their full relationship timeline from the beginning to now!

2018

Nearly one year after the Twilight star broke off his engagement to FKA Twigs, Rob and Suki were spotted kissing in London over the summer. In the weeks to come, they were photographed on dates and different outings together while managing their busy schedules. Although a report claimed that they had broken up, Rob and Suki were spotted out and about again in the fall of 2018.

2019

Rob indirectly addressed his and Suki’s romance during an interview with The Sunday Times, noting, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is.”

“If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better,” the Good Time star explained. “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it, and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Later that year, Rob celebrated his 33rd birthday with Suki, and the two were even spotted hanging out with now-ex-couple Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. Since Rob and Suki still had to navigate their hectic schedules, multiple outlets reported that they kept in touch through FaceTime and calls whenever they were apart.

2020

The two U.K. natives went semi-instagram official when photographer Sofia Malamute posted a sweet snapshot of Suki hugging Rob. After the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions took over the world, Rob confirmed in an interview with GQ that he and Suki had been living together while quarantining.

As their love grew, E! reported that Rob and Suki were “going strong” and were on the same page about their future together.

“Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush,” a source told the outlet. “Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other. … They love being low-key together and have very similar interests. They are truly inseparable and in love.”

2021

In April 2021, Suki nearly broke the internet when she posted a photo of herself via Instagram — where a separate picture of her and Rob kissing was noticeable in the background. However, the Seance actress made even more headlines when she slammed Gossip Girl for making a joke about her being Rob’s girlfriend. The line in question was when the character Luna said to Zoya, “When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he’s R-Patz and you’re Suki Nobody.”

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Suki clapped back, “Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy @gossipgirl,” according to Glamour. In a separate tweet, Suki wrote, “Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody’s nobody girlfriend. Make it make sense.”

2022

During an interview with GQ, Rob recalled a hilarious moment between him and Suki when a repairman came to fix their boiler, and he was a fan of DC. Since Rob portrayed Batman, the interaction between Suki and the worker was amusing.

“The [boiler repairman] came around the other day, and he just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is,” Rob said. “And I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him. And I’m looking at her like: Shut the f**k up! Why are you doing this to me? She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.”

Toward the end of 2022, the lovebirds made their red carpet debut four years into their relationship.

2023

Rob and Suki didn’t hesitate to walk the red carpet and attend events together throughout 2023. They appeared at the Met Gala that year, and the Divergent Series: Insurgent actress reflected on her relationship with Rob during an interview with The Sunday Times.

“I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see [Rob],” Suki told the publication. “Then he’ll come out for a couple of days. I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years. … I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”