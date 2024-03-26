Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Welcome Their First Child Together

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are officially parents! The pair were recently spotted out and about with their baby, confirming that the 32-year-old actress gave birth to their first child together.

According to photos and clips published by Daily Mail on Tuesday, March 26, Suki and Rob, 37, were seen pushing a pink baby stroller in Los Angeles. They kept a low profile by bundling up in jackets, as the Batman actor wore a green puffer coat with a gray hoodie underneath and sunglasses. For her part, Suki donned a long black coat with a white baseball cap and sunglasses. They were reportedly accompanied by Suki’s mother.

Rob and Suki have not confirmed the arrival nor the sex of their baby yet.

The pair prefer to keep their personal lives away from the public eye. However, Suki confirmed she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Rob in November 2023. At the time, she was attending the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City.

In social media clips from the event, Suki said, “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on. I’m not sure if it’s working.” The Daisy Jones & the Six alum pointed to her belly, indicating that she was pregnant.

Suki and Rob have been dating since 2018. They refrained from commenting about their relationship until the Twilight star sat down with The Sunday Times in 2019 and was asked about his love life.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he pointed out. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better.”

Nearly four years later, Suki spoke with the same publication, and she gave fans a glimpse into their life together after they attended multiple red carpet events in 2023, including the Met Gala.

“I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see [Rob],” she gushed. “Then he’ll come out for a couple of days. I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years. … I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”