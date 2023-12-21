 Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Engaged Amid Her Pregnancy – Hollywood Life

Robert Pattinson & Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Reportedly Engaged After 5 Years of Dating

Congratulations to Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse! 'The Batman' star has reportedly popped the question to his longtime girlfriend amid her pregnancy.

Robert Pattinson, 37, is officially a taken man. The internet’s boyfriend proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, 31, amid her pregnancy! A source close to the duo confirmed the news to PEOPLE on December 21, after the two sparked engagement rumors three days prior when the blonde beauty sported a diamond ring on “that” finger.

Although the couple is notoriously private about their relationship, an insider told the mag that the two are getting ready to tie the knot. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” the source told PEOPLE at the time. Their pending nuptials also come amid Suki’s pregnancy with their first child. Robert and his leading lady confirmed the news in November, just one month prior to the engagement news.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been linked to each other since 2018.

Suki confirmed the news during a performance at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said, referring to her baby bump. “I’m not sure it’s working.” Robert and Suki were first linked to each other in 2018.

This is not the first time that the pair sparked engagement rumors, as Suki was spotted wearing a delicate gold band on her left ring finger during a Dior party in Paris in January 2020. Fans were convinced that it was actually an engagement ring — or considering that there was no stone, maybe even a wedding band. Robert wasn’t wearing one, however.

Robert and Suki, who started dating in July 2018, quarantined together at his home in London when the COVID-19 lockdowns began in March 2020. The Lighthouse star was the one to actually spill the beans about their arrangement. He hinted that they were holed up together in an interview with GQ. He admitted that he wasn’t spending quarantine “alone,” and off-handedly mentioned “my girlfriend” at one point, though didn’t refer to Suki by name.

Suki helped make his 34th birthday in May 2020 his best yet. While he was bummed that he couldn’t have a blowout bash in Los Angeles with his friends like he did for his 33rd, a source told Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY that Suki made things magical at home. “Suki went out of her way to make it special for him,” the source said, adding that she planned a movie night and ordered his favorite takeout. That’s just what Rob wanted: “riding into his 34th year with little excitement.”

This is the first marriage for both Robert and Suki. He famously dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart, and was later in a relationship with singer FKA Twigs. Suki’s most high-profile relationship was with Bradley Cooper, from 2013 to 2015. She also briefly dated James Marsden, Diego Luna, and Nat Wolff.

