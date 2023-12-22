 Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Getting Married? – Hollywood Life

Are Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Getting Married? Everything We Know

With the exciting reports that the pregnant singer and the actor are engaged, tons of fans have been wondering if wedding bells are indeed in Robert and Suki's future.

December 21, 2023 10:20PM EST
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been the subject of engagement rumors for years! After five years together, the pair are taking a big step: becoming parents! Suki, 31, revealed that she’s pregnant back in November! Their baby will be the first for both the singer and for Robert, 37. More recently, the Daisy Jones and The Six star was spotted wearing a diamond ring during an outing in London, stirring more engagement speculation. And shortly thereafter, tantalizing reports emerged that the pair are finally set to tie the knot!

Here’s everything we know so far about the couple’s possible future plans.

How Long Have Robert and Suki Been Together?

Prior to dating Suki, Robert had been engaged to singer FKA Twigs in 2017. After the pair called it quits, he started dating the “Good Looking” singer in 2018. The two mostly kept their relationship private early on, but the Twilight alum did hint at his love for Suki in interviews, and they were spotted out on a few occasions. During the COVID pandemic, Robert confirmed that they were quarantining together in an interview. At the end of 2022, they made their red carpet-debut together.

Early Engagement Rumors

The earliest engagement rumors about the couple began to pop up after they were together for two years in 2020. As speculation heated up, a source close to the pair told E! News that the two began having those conversations. “Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush,” the insider said. “Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other.”

Suki Announces She’s Pregnant

After five years together, Suki and Robert hit a major milestone when the actress revealed that she was pregnant while performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival in November 2023. In between songs, she made a quip about her baby bump. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

Since announcing her pregnancy, Suki hasn’t been shy about showing off her baby bump on social media and during outings with The Batman actor.

Suki Is Seen Wearing a Diamond Ring

The engagement rumors struck again when Suki was seen wearing a diamond ring during an outing in London on Monday, December 18. While she carried a drink, fans spotted a large diamond ring on her left ring finger, leading some to believe that she and Robert may be married soon.

Report Emerges That Robert and Suki Are Engaged

Three days after Suki was seen wearing the gorgeous ring, a report claimed the couple is headed to the altar. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” a source told PEOPLE for a December 21, 2023, report.

The insider also told the outlet that the union was all but inevitable. “He’s so ready,” they divulged. “His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky.” They added that the mom-to-be has a “special glow.” Furthermore, they reportedly said, she “seems very happy.”

