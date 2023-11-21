Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Cute Mirror Selfie After Confirming Pregnancy

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Go Gala

Suki Waterhouse is pregnant — and she’s got the bump to prove it! After announcing she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, the 31-year-old actress showed off her growing belly in a full-length mirror selfie on Instagram. In the photo shared November 20, Suki flaunted her baby bump while wearing a purple minidress and a feathered dress next to Mick Jagger‘s daughter, Georgia May Jagger. The duo snapped the photo together at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, which is where Suki made her pregnancy announcement. “thank you for such a beautiful time in mexico!” she wrote in her caption.

can’t believe we just got the first mirror selfie with her baby bump 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/iZFohDKbAU — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 21, 2023

After sharing her first pregnancy picture, Suki’s fans flooded the comments section of her post to congratulate her on the big news. Some of her famous friends including Dua Lipa, Karlie Kloss, Nina Dobrev, and Julia Garner also celebrated her pregnancy with sweet comments. Suki’s announcement sparked excited reactions from her Daisy Jones and the Six co-stars Riley Keough, Camila Morrone, and Sam Claflin as well.

Suki revealed that she’s pregnant on stage at the Corona Capital Music Festival on November 19. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said, referring to her over-the-top outfit which couldn’t conceal her baby bump. “I’m not sure it’s working,” she added. This will be the first child for Suki and Robert, 37, who have been dating since 2018.

Four years into their relationship, Suki and Robert finally made their red carpet debut in December 2022 at the Dior fall fashion show in Giza, Egypt. Five months later, they walked the red carpet at the Met Gala together for the first time. While the couple is notoriously private about their relationship, Suki did reveal in an interview last month that her and Rob’s connection felt “extra special” to her.

“Maybe for me, it was about actually feeling ready in a way that I haven’t before, that I actually had something to give,” Suki explained on the Driven Minds: A Type 7 podcast. “I’ve sat with myself — have been in a couple of different kinds of relationships. … I actually have something to share now. I have, like, a life that I’m proud of that I want to share with someone and I’m stable and I have my s**t together.”