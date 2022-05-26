Georgia May Jagger, 30 Looks Identical To Legendary Super Model Mom Jerry hall in Sexy Leather Crop Top: Pics

Mick Jagger’s model daughter Georgia May, 30, loves a good look, and she didn’t disappoint at her Bleach London event on May 25. Georgia, who is the co-founder of the haircare line, showed up at the Viper Room in West Hollywood rocking a leather crisscross crop top with a belted front. She paired the top with classic pin striped black pants and accessorized with excellent black stilettos.

She finished off the look with a blood red manicure and glam makeup done to perfection, and the resemblance to her supermodel mom Jerry Hall and rockstar dad Mick was nothing short of astounding.

BFF Suki Waterhouse and her boyfriend Robert Pattinson were also in attendance. Georgia posed for photographers in front of a cheeky background reading “I’m not a blonde, I’m a bleach.” Her uncanny resemblance to both parents was on full display at the glam event, but she’s recently spoken about her mother’s famous natural beauty. “My mom is very natural, she hasn’t had any surgery,” Georgia told Byrdie in a 2021 interview.

“I’m always like, whatever makes you happy—but she really just believes in embracing yourself and not comparing yourself to others. With our culture nowadays, that something younger people struggle with a lot,” Georgia continued. “I learned from her to have fun with [beauty] and to not be afraid to be an individual. We don’t all need to look the same. Embrace your flaws. It sounds cheesy, but it’s true.”

The stunning model also talked about her beauty inspiration, drawing from Old Hollywood to find someone she identifies with to emulate. “I grew up watching May West movies,” she told the publication about her beauty icons. “She’s an iconic, strong, glamorous Hollywood icon that doesn’t take anything from anybody. She’s in control. I watched the documentary about her recently and learned she was writing and directing so long ago. She pioneered that idea of a strong woman. And then obviously my family. At the moment I’m obsessed with Hunter Schafer as well. I like to experiment with makeup.”