Mick Jagger’s Daughter Georgia May, 30, Slays In Sheer Lace Top & Mini Skirt At Chanel Show

Mick Jagger’s daughter Georgia May looked gorgeous at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week when she wore a sheer lace top with a high-waisted leather mini skirt.

If there’s one thing for sure about Mick Jagger’s daughter, Georgia May, it is that she is always wearing a fabulous outfit. The 30-year-old model slayed the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8, when she wore a black lace turtleneck top tucked into a high-waisted leather pleated mini skirt.

Georgia’s top was completely see-through and she styled it with a flowy little mini. Under her skirt, she wore a pair of sheer lace tights and she topped her look off with a black blazer and pointed-toe black pumps.

Also in attendance at the Chanel show was Venus Williams, who looked just as fabulous. The tennis star opted for something a bit more casual when she threw on a pair of high-waisted, light-wash baggy straight-leg jeans with ruffled hems.

She styled the jeans with a tiny gray crop top with a plunging V-neckline and an oversized gray plaid coat on top. She topped her look off with a pair of tan and black maryjane heels.

Georgia is always rocking some sort of gorgeous outfit and just recently she wore a head-to-toe red ensemble. She threw on a bright red Vivienne Westwood halter dress with a plunging cowl neckline. The sheer dress was completely see-through and was wrapped around her tiny waist.

Georgia topped her look off with matching sheer red tights, a chain metal purse, and black pumps. As for her glam, she left her blonde hair down in natural waves and added a nude lip.