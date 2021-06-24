Mick Jagger’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 8 Kids From Oldest To Youngest

Learn more about Mick Jagger’s eight children, from his eldest daughter Karis, now 50, to his youngest son, Deveraux, born in 2016.

Mick Jagger has been called plenty of things throughout his lifetime — including “dad”. The 77-year-old rocker is the father of eight children, from his eldest daughter Karis, born in 1970, to his youngest son Deveraux, whom he welcomed most recently in 2016. The British rockstar is also the proud dad of supermodel daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, whom he shares with his ex Jerry Hall, 64. Continue reading to find out more about all eight of his kids.

Karis

Mick’s oldest child Karis was born on November 4, 1970. Karis, who is the daughter of actress Marsha Hunt, had a short-lived career in Hollywood, making an appearance in 1997’s One Night Stand, and has also executive produced the TV mini-series Made in L.A.: Paul Fortune’s House in 2013, per IMDb. Since then, she has launched a website called Hey Sistah which is about “two women of color sharing our love of food, friendship and culture,” according to the site’s bio.“We’re inspired to do something a bit more interactive and engaging, where we can bring all of these shared passions for filmmaking, food, togetherness and social justice into one place, where we can share our journey, and hopefully help inspire yours. Karis wed her husband, Jonathan M. Watson in 2000, and they share two kids, Mazie and Zak.

Jade

Mick welcomed his second eldest child, Jade, on October 21, 1971, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger. She was born in Paris, and was reportedly even babysat by the famous artist Andy Warhol. In the years since, Jade has built a successful career as a jewelry designer, and wed her husband Adrian Fillary in 2012. The pair share a son, Ray Emmanuel Fillary, and Jade is also a mom to Assisi and Amba from her relationship with Piers Jackson.

Lizzy

Mick welcomed Elizabeth aka Lizzy on March 2, 1984, with model Jerry Hall, and, like mother, like daughter Lizzy also had a career as a model. At the age of five, she walked in a Chanel fashion show, and has since continued working for an agency in England. Of course, she’s more than just a pretty face, and is a devoted philanthropist and feminist — she even lobbied for the Equal Rights Amendment to pass in Illinois in 2018.

James

James Jagger followed in his dad’s footsteps and pursued a career in the entertainment industry. Mick welcomed his mini-me son on August 28, 1985, and he went on to become a singer and guitarist for the punk-rock band Turbogeist. Some of his IMDb credits include the movies Vinyl and The Last Full Measure, The Unravelling and The Deep House. He wed his wife Anoushka Sharma, in 2015.

Georgia May

Mick’s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger has made a name for herself as a supermodel, and most recently fronted a Wrangler campaign. He welcomed her on January 12, 1992 with model Jerry Hall, and she would go on to cover magazines like Vogue, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar. In early 2021, she appeared in the “Turn Heads. Capture Hearts” ad campaign for Wrangler. In one photo, the blonde beauty rocked a black tank top and turned her back to the camera to show off the back of the pants. Another shot showed her laying down on her side, offering the camera a subtle smile while rocking a simple white tee. Her star is certainly on the rise!

Gabriel

Mick and Jerry welcomed their last child, Gabriel, on December 9, 1997. He has remained largely out of the public eye, however he announced his engagement to Andrea Winzenried, in January 2020. According to Tatler, the announcement read, “The engagement is announced between Gabriel, son of Jerry Murdoch of Texas, and Mick Jagger of London, and Anouk, daughter of Janine and Andrea Winzenried of Switzerland.”

Lucas

Mick welcomed his second youngest child, Lucas on May 18, 1999, with ex-girlfriend Luciana. Like many of his older siblings, he appears to be pursuing a career in modeling. Most recently, he gave fans a glimpse at his post-op recovery, after undergoing surgery on his ears. He took to Instagram on April 5, posting a series of photos from his stay in the hospital. The first image in the carousel post featured Lucas with bandages wrapped around his head and an oxygen tube in his nose. The youngster looked like the spitting image of his famous father from decades ago, with his hair totally tussled and his smirking expression highlighting the clear resemblance between the 77-year-old rock star and his son.

Deveraux

Mick’s youngest son, whom he shares with Melanie Hamrick, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, was born in December 2016. In July 2016, he stunned fans when it was revealed that his then 29-year-old girlfriend was pregnant with his eighth child, and they were equally surprised when the couple revealed their bub’s very unique name. However, Basil was actually Mick’s late father’s first name, and Octavian means “born eighth” in Latin. So sweet!