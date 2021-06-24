Mick Jagger’s Son Lucas, 22, Seen In Rare Photos With Big Sister Georgia May As He Visits Her In L.A.

Half-siblings Georgia May Jagger and Lucas Jagger have reunited for a series of rare snaps while hanging out in Los Angeles.

Mick Jagger‘s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, has spent some quality time with her younger half-brother Lucas Jagger, 22, in Los Angeles. The 77-year-old rocker’s kids were seen reuniting during Lucas’ recent trip to Los Angeles, and the supermodel took to Instagram on June 23 to share a series of snaps. “Lucas in LA,” Georgia captioned her post, which featured a pic of the pair smiling for a selfie, with the green hills of L.A. behind them. The duo matched in white tees, and Lucas accessorized with a chain necklace while allowing his curly locks to blow in the wind.

Another snap showed the siblings posing at home for a selfie with a pal, before they ventured out for activities which were also documented by Georgia. In one pic, Lucas posed in front of a large bowl of soup at a restaurant, while Georgia snuggled a pink plush toy in another snap. “Love uuuuu,” Lucas commented on the post, adding, “Can’t wait for our next trip.”

While they both call Mick Jagger dad, Georgia is the daughter of model Jerry Hall, 64, and Lucas’s mother is Brazilian television host Luciana Gimenez, 51. Luciana gave birth to Lucas in 1999 while he was married to Jerry. The legendary rocker is actually a dad eight children: Lizzy, 37, James, 35, and Gabriel, 23, Karis, 50, and Jade, 49, whose mother is actress Bianca Jagger, 76. His youngest, whom he shares with Melanie Hamrick, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, was born in December 2016.

While Lucas keeps a pretty low profile, he recently gave fans a glimpse at his post-op recovery, after undergoing surgery on his ears. He took to Instagram on April 5, posting a series of photos from his stay in the hospital. The first image in the carousel post featured Lucas with bandages wrapped around his head and an oxygen tube in his nose. The youngster looked like the spitting image of his famous father from decades ago, with his hair totally tussled and his smirking expression highlighting the clear resemblance between the 77-year-old rock star and his son.