Living legend Mick Jagger just turned three quarters of a century in age, and in honor of the special occasion, he celebrated in style with (at least) three quarters of his eight children. His daughter Georgia May took to Instagram to share a sweet pic of Mick with James, 32, Deveraux, 19 months (and sweetly crying in this photo), Lucas, 19, Lucas’ half-brother Lorenzo, 7, and Gabriel, 20, along with the sweet caption: “Happy Birthday Dada! We love you 💜”

Not to be outdone, Jade Jagger, 46, shared a pic of herself with Mick, Karis Jagger, 47, and other members of the family. She wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday papi not quite all of us but pretty good love you Thanks so much for the photo.” Even Mick’s ex shared Luciana Gimenez a selfie of herself and their son Lucas, writing, “Happy Bday!!!! Feliz aniversário! Dear friend ! Dear Daddy!! We love u! @mickjagger @lucasjagger ( devolve o lucasss).”

Missing from the pics is Elizabeth Jagger and while Georgia shared the pic of Mick and all of his sons, she’s absent from any of the photos from his big day as well. While we don’t know for certain whether or not all these pictures were taken on his birthday, we do know that Mick’s kids certainly have a lot of love for him. Check out all the sweet happy birthday messages and pics below!

