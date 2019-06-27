Mick Jagger’s Toddler Son, 2, Is His Identical Twin In Sweet New Pic Shared By His Girlfriend

Mick Jagger’s youngest son Deveraux is the spitting image of the 75-year-old rocker, as a new photo of the adorable toddler proves.

Mick Jagger, 75, has passed on his strong genes to all eight of his children, as a new photo of his toddler son clearly illustrates. Ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 32, shared a pic of Deveraux, 2, on her Instagram page on June 27 and his daddy’s famous pout was on full display. The little boy, who was standing on a stage, looked like the Rolling Stones front man’s mini-me in every way, right down to his shaggy hair.

Melanie’s followers flooded her page with comments about the remarkable similarity between father and son. “Mini Mick,” one person wrote. “Clone of Dad! Like Georgia May,” another person wrote referring to Mick’s 27-year-old model daughter. “Those genes are strong!”

Born in December 2016, Deveraux is Mick’s eighth child. The “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” singer has four sons and four daughters with a total of five women. He had his oldest child – daughter Karis, 48 – with American actress and singer Marsha Hunt, now 73. His ex-wife, Bianca Jagger, 74, is the mother of his second daughter, Jade, 47. Mick went on to have four children – Elizabeth, 35, James, 33, Georgia May and Gabriel, 21 – with his former long-term partner, Texan model Jerry Hall, 62. During their relationship the Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez, 49, gave birth to his third son, Lucas, now 20. In July 2016 Mick stunned fans when it was revealed that his then 29-year-old girlfriend Melanie was pregnant with his eighth child.

Mick was left grief-stricken in March 2014 when his partner of 13 years, fashion designer L’Wren Scott killed herself in her New York apartment at the age of 49. In June that year the paparazzi revealed that he was dating again after snapping him with Melanie on the balcony of a hotel in Switzerland.

Mick and the rest of The Rolling Stones (Keith Richards, 75, Charlie Watts, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 72) are currently on their North American tour, which kicked off in Chicago on June 21. Three months earlier the band had to postpone their concert dates while he had heart surgery. But, as video footage of the septuagenarian energetically dancing on their opening night proves, it will take more than heart surgery to stop the proud dad, grandfather and great-grandfather from slowing down!