Sam Claflin’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About The Actor’s Romantic History

Sam Claflin, 36, made headlines last year when he confirmed he was dating model Cassie Amato. The actor, whose new movie, Daisy Jones & the Six, was just released, took the action after he and the beauty exchanged flirty messages on social media. Before the relationship, he was also married once.

Cassie Amato

Sam and Cassie started sending each other flirty messages on Instagram last year before their romance was confirmed in Sept. 2022. The gorgeous gal works as a Los Angeles, CA-based model and often shares modeling photos on social media. Some of the modeling agencies she’s signed with include Zombie Model Management, The Industry Model Group, Marilyn Agency and Forte Model Management, according to the bio on her Instagram page. She previously talked about modeling being her dream job, in an interview with It’s Now Cool.

“It was THE biggest event of the year for me,” she told the outlet. “Looking back now, I think that young obsessive passion really lit a fire in me for what was to come. Modeling was a larger than life kind of thing for me as a kid; I didn’t know a career in it was actually tangible until I grew up and really tried and wanted it bad enough.”

Before modeling, she went to fashion school. “I [pursued modeling] only for that specific reason,” she continued telling It’s Now Cool. “After many ‘nos’ that I didn’t accept I kept pushing and eventually was given a shot and signed with my first agency. I started working fairly soon after and it turned into a full time job for me. I decided I’d ride the wave as long as I was working consistently.”

When she’s not modeling, Cassie loves doing Pilates, and she’s previously been in the spotlight when she dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2015 until 2019. Sam confirmed his romance with Cassie on Sept. 15, 2022, when he posted a cozy photo of the two of them outside on a park bench along with the caption, “🇫🇷❤️.” A few days after he shared the post, they were spotted holding hands in London, England.

In late Feb. 2023, Cassie stepped out for the premiere of Sam’s film, Daisy Jones & the Six, and posted photos and video of herself posing in a fashionable sleeveless long dress. “What a magical night 🎥🍿🥂The intoxicating, outstanding talent that IS @daisyjonesandthesix is going to knock your f*cking socks off 🎸🎤,” she captioned the post, before Sam replied with, “You knock my socks off.”

Laura Haddock

Before Sam was romantically involved with Cassie, he was married to actress Laura Haddock from 2013 until 2019. During their marriage, they welcomed two children, including son Pip, who was born in 2015, and daughter Margot, who was born in 2018. The former lovebirds announced their separation in Aug. 2019.

“Laura and I have decided to legally separate,” Sam wrote on his Instagram stories at the time. “We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together.”

In Feb. 2023, Sam opened up to Variety about co-parenting with Laura and the struggles he was having with being a single dad right before he took on the Daisy Jones & the Six project. “I’d been through quite a lot personally at the time,” he told the outlet. “I was in a really bad place. I think I needed to work out a few kinks in my own life, to figure out who I was as this dad on my own in a house outnumbered by two toddlers. Then this job coming out the back of that was just the most fun, joyous fresh start.”