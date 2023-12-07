Taylor Swift Spotted Stepping Out With Robert Pattinson and Pregnant Suki Waterhouse in NYC

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson stepped out for the first time since announcing they’re expecting their first child together — and they did it alongside TIME’s Person of the Year 2023, Taylor Swift! In photos you can SEE HERE via Us Weekly, the “Midnights” hitmaker, 33, wore a black column dress with a luxe matching overcoat as she left the Poor Things premiere in New York City, bound for the afterparty, with the Twilight actor and his model girlfriend. She styled her hair in soft, Hollywood glam curls, and carried a gold clutch. Taylor finished the look with a pair of black slide heels and her signature swipe of bright red lipstick.

Suki, 31, rocked an off-white pair of silk pants with a matching duster top with sheer stripes with a beige buttoned jacket, and she covered her growing baby bump with a cozy black overcoat and an oversized scarf. Robert went casual as he walked behind the glam girls, wearing a ball cap a red and white striped button-up shirt, and a pair of black pants. He also threw a black coat on in the chilly winter weather.

Suki and Taylor were first linked as pals back in 2016. In an August profile piece on Suki, Taylor gushed about what exactly she likes so much about the mom-to-be. “Suki has always seemed like she stepped out of a time machine,” the “Cardigan” singer told Ssense at the time.

“Her music is so raw and hopelessly romantic because that’s how she moves through the world,” she added. As for their famous outings, Taylor says she appreciates Suki’s “wild” sensibilities. “When we hang out, I often come away wondering how someone can be simultaneously spontaneous and free—and also preternaturally wise,” she divulged. “She is the wildest person I know who I would also trust to keep any secret. You’ll be stressed about something trivial, she’ll just look at you, cigarette in hand, and say ‘Babe, you know none of this actually matters.’ And she’ll be exactly right.”