Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Rocks Sparkling Diamond Ring on Left Hand in London With Robert Pattinson

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Go Gala

Suki Waterhouse is a mom to be, and if fans are right, she may be married soon, too! The singer, 31, stepped out in London on Monday wearing a black t shirt that showed a peek of her growing baby bump, and she shielded herself from the cold with a gray shawl [SEE PHOTOS HERE via TMZ.] She carried what appeared to be a beverage in one hand, and on her left ring finger she flashed a huge diamond ring in a radiant cut design, set sideways for a chic, modern look.

Right beside the expectant mama walked Robert Pattinson, 37, who rocked beige slacks, a black zipped hoodie pulled over his head, and a protective face mask. He also carried a beverage, and donned a baseball cap under his hoodie as he chatted with his leading lady.

Fans in the comments thread of the outlet’s Instagram post had plenty to say. “Marry that girl,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “We all saw it coming fr fr.” A third wasn’t convinced. “Naw its a promise ring cause he’s one of those glittering vampires,” they quipped.

After sparking pregnancy rumors with her growing baby bump, Suki announced she’s expecting her first child with the Twilight star in November during a concert in Mexico City. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said in videos that circulated on social media, drawing attention to the bump. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

Robert and Suki began dating in 2018, but it wasn’t until December of 2022 that they made their official red-carpet debut as a couple at a Dior fashion show in Egypt. In May, they hit the iconic red carpet at the Met Gala to drive home the point.

In an October interview, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress opened up about building a home with Robert. “For me, the one thing that I really cherish in relationships is when somebody is just completely understanding,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “I always think the home is the sanctuary and that’s why you leave everything outside.”