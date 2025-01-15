Sheinelle Jones’ Health: All About the ‘Today’ Co-Host’s Journey

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sheinelle Jones‘ energy has been missed on the Today show, and fans have been worried about the star’s health. Find out everything that’s been going on below!

Is Sheinelle Jones Still on the ‘Today Show?’

Yes, Sheinelle is still on the Today show. However. she is taking a break off-air for some time due to personal reasons that have not been disclosed. She took to Instagram in January 2025 to share an update with her followers, which read, “Hi everybody. I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter. It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon. Love Sheinelle.”

Sheinelle Jones’ 2020 Surgery

In 2020, Sheinelle underwent an hour-long surgery on her vocal cords. The operation removed a polyp that the TV star had in her throat, which affected her ability to speak. She decided to go through with the operation because, during her everyday life, Sheinelle needed to practice vocal exercises 30 minutes before she got ready for her job, so that she doesn’t “sound hoarse,” she previously shared with People.

After her successful surgery, Sheinelle took to social media to share, “I just wanted you to know that I’m okay and to thank you for all your messages and prayers. Apparently I emerged out of anesthesia ‘talking’…I was out of it…I just remember a male voice kindly, but firmly telling me to ‘please stop talking.’ At the time, I was trying to tell them that I was ‘awake’ and not to use the breathing tube yet lol, but clearly they were already finished.”

Sheinelle was emotionally drained from the surgery, she expressed in the lengthy Instagram post: “Once I was alone in post-recovery…I started crying through my oxygen mask. The nurse rushed over and gave me a pen to scribble what was the matter. Honestly, nothing was wrong. I think it was just a release…this has been a long-time coming and I’ve struggled off and on for so long. I also felt like I was wrapped in prayers…it felt like such a powerful moment.”

Post-operation, the TV host underwent 6 weeks of healing, and 2 of those weeks included not being allowed to speak.

Is Sheinelle Jones Married?

Sheinelle is married to her husband, Uche Ojeh, and the love birds have been married since 2007. The two met at Northwestern University and Sheinelle candidly shared on Today, “I can’t even believe I’m admitting this — I was actually his tour guide when he was a senior in high school. I was like, ‘what a kind, polite, cute guy.'”

Does Sheinelle Jones Have Kids?

Sheinelle and Uche share three children together — Kayin, 14, and 12-year-old twins, Clara and Uche.