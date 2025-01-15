Where Is Sheinelle Jones From ‘Today’? Her Absence

Image Credit: Getty Images

The TODAY show has recently undergone some changes, but fans are concerned about the whereabouts of one co-host: Sheinelle Jones. The TV personality has noticeably been absent from the NBC program, and viewers want an explanation. Is Sheinelle out sick? Is she dealing with a family emergency? Whatever the case may be, Hollywood Life is breaking down Sheinelle’s absence below.

Who Is Sheinelle Jones?

Sheinelle is an accomplished journalist, news anchor and TV correspondent. She landed her first broadcast job with WICS. The Philadelphia native eventually earned her position at NBC News after working with various news stations over the years.

Where Is Sheinelle Jones From the Today Show?

Fans of TODAY were concerned when they didn’t see Sheinelle during Hoda Kotb‘s last day on the morning show. Hoda left the program after nearly 20 years of being on the air, and she and Sheinelle developed a close work friendship. Sheinelle even wished Hoda “Happy Birthday” in August 2024 by writing a heartfelt Instagram caption, which read, “To my friend who exudes joy and love every single morning. Love you @hodakotb !! I know I say it all of the time, but you make my heart happy.”

On January 15, 2025, Sheinelle broke her silence on her absence and revealed that she was dealing with a “family health matter” in an Instagram post.

“Hi everybody … I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” she began “I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter. “It’s not lost on [me] how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

When Is Sheinelle Jones Coming Back to Today?

It’s unclear when Sheinelle will to TODAY, but she indicated that it would be “soon” in her January 15 Instagram caption. However, fans are worried about Sheinelle because of the staffing changes on the show. Since Hoda left the program, Craig Melvin became the co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie.

Previously, Sheinelle congratulated Craig on his new position in a November 2024 Instagram post. She affectionately called him her “little bro” in the caption, adding that Craig was “going to slide to the right and join Savannah as TODAY [co-host] when Hoda starts her new chapter in January.”

“If you’ve watched us over the last decade – you can tell that we’re all pretty close,” Sheinelle gushed. “I couldn’t be happier for Craig; when they officially named him this morning, I couldn’t help but get a little teary – because I know how hard he’s worked. It turns out – MC Hammer was both of our first concerts … mine in Kansas – his in South Carolina. Hence the music! (I really wanted to be a Hammer Girl … I don’t think Craig had that dream. Eventually I decided to go for being a news anchor… which kinda worked out.) Love you @craigmelvinnbc ! Congratulations!!!”

How Long Has Sheinelle Jones Been on Today?

Sheinelle has been working on the TODAY show since 2014. She surpassed her 10-year work anniversary with NBC in 2024.