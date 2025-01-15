Is Sheinelle Jones Still on the ‘Today’ Show? Update

Image Credit: Getty Images for Friends of Huds

Sheinelle Jones‘ absence sparked concern among TODAY show viewers when she missed her friend Hoda Kotb‘s January 2025 exit. Sheinelle has been a co-host on the NBC program for years, so fans are wondering where she’s been as of late and — perhaps more importantly — if she’s still on the show.

Find out whether Sheinelle is still a TODAY co-host below.

Who Is Sheinelle Jones?

Sheinelle is best known for her work on TODAY. Since 2014, she has been a co-host on the popular morning program. In recent years, she has worked alongside Hoda, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer and several others.

Apart from her work on TODAY, Sheinelle previously worked with several news stations in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Currently, the TV personality also hosts the nature program Wild Child.

Outside of news, Sheinelle also executive produced the documentary Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret. In late 2024, she announced the release of her new book Through Mom’s Eyes.

How Long Has Sheinelle Been on the Today Show?

Sheinelle has been on the TODAY show since 2014. She joined Weekend Today that year and later became a co-host of 3rd Hour Today in 2019.

Is Sheinelle Jones Still on the Today Show?

Sheinelle is still on TODAY. She has not indicated any mention of a departure. The only co-host to leave the show was Hoda in January 2025. Since the two TV personalities developed a close friendship while working together, fans wondered why Sheinelle missed Hoda’s final episode of TODAY.

Hoda decided to leave the morning program to start a new chapter and focus on raising her daughters. Within days, Sheinelle updated fans on her absence and revealed that she was dealing “with a family health matter.”

“Hi everybody … I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” Sheinelle wrote in an Instagram post. “I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter. “It’s not lost on [me] how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

Sheinelle’s last Instagram post was in December 2024 when she and her son Kayin visited the White House to meet President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The TV correspondent told her social media followers that her son “transcended politics.”

In 2020, Sheinelle was off the show for several weeks to recover from vocal cord surgery. At the time, she had a lesion removed from a cord, and doctors said she wouldn’t be able to speak for two weeks after her operation. Her surgery came right before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns were issued.