Halloween 2024 Celebrity Costumes: Pics of the Stars’ Looks

From Beetlejuice to Alice in Wonderland, celebrities showed off a wide range of costumes for Halloween 2024. Halloween, the spookiest night of the year, gives everyone a chance to get creative. Stars like Selena Gomez, Janelle Monáe, and Jennifer Garner joined the festivities, dressing up as iconic film characters. More A-listers are expected to reveal their costumes, especially those attending Heidi Klum’s famous Halloween party.

With even more costumes to come, Hollywood Life has rounded up some of the best celebrity looks so far. Get into the Halloween spirit and see more below.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez dressed up as Alice from Alice in Wonderland alongside her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, who channeled his inner Mad Hatter.

The Bryant Family

The Bryant family went off for Halloween 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uVAYRbKGkV — Whistle (@WhistleSports) October 31, 2024

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant dressed up as various characters from Beetlejuice. The family nailed this group costume, but they didn’t stop there—they also dressed as characters from Snow White. The two younger daughters dressed as the Disney princess, Natalia opted for a Dopey costume, and Vanessa went as Maleficent.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe went above and beyond with her Halloween costume, dressing up as E.T. The singer and actress fully committed, replicating the iconic character’s look and recreating memorable scenes from Steven Spielberg’s classic film.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran had a laugh with his costume choice, opting to wear a monkey jumpsuit that matched one of his popular memes.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner was feeling 30, flirty, and thriving this October as she dressed up as her iconic character Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30.

Tyla

Tyla channeled Halle Berry’s portrayal of Sharon Stone from The Flintstones (1994).

Chlöe Bailey

Chlöe Bailey brought the cartoon character Jessica Rabbit to life with her costume in 2024. Her twin sister, Halle Bailey, channeled her inner Halle Berry by dressing as the actress’s character Jinx from Die Another Day.

Megan Thee Stallion

This Halloween, Megan Thee Stallion took a unique approach by dressing up as Starfire from Teen Titans Go!, the Cartoon Network series.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera embraced her inner vampire by dressing up in a costume that exubded total Dracula vibes.

Paris Hilton

Oops, she did it again! From one icon to another, Paris Hilton dressed up as Britney Spears in “Baby One More Time.” This wasn’t the only costume she wore this year; the 43-year-old TV personality also transformed into Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction.