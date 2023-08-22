Serena Williams’ Kids: Meet Her Two Little Ones With Husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is a world-famous tennis player, ranked as the number one women’s tennis player for 319 weeks.

Serena has been married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian since 2017.

She had her daughter Olympia Ohanian in September 2017.

She announced that she had her second child in a TikTok on Aug. 22, 2023.

Few tennis players have reached the level of greatness that Serena Williams has. Besides being one of the top-rated players in the world, she’s also the only player two win Golden Slam titles in both singles and doubles, and she’s won 23 Grand Slam titles in singles competitions. She’s won 14 doubles titles with her sister Venus. In September 2022, Serena, 41, announced that she was thinking of beginning to focus on other things than tennis though.

One of the new focuses of Serena’s life has been her growing family. She’s been married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 40, since November 2017, and the pair had their first daughter Olympia two months before. More recently, Serena announced that she had welcomed her second child in a TikTok video on Aug. 22, 2023. Find out more about Serena’s two kids here.

Olympian Ohanian

Serena announced that she was pregnant with her first child in April 2017. She gave birth to her daughter Olympia, 5, in September of that year, before she and Alexis tied the knot. The tennis icon did have some troubles after giving birth, suffering from a pulmonary embolism, which made her return to tennis more difficult, per Vogue. After having Olympia, she did reveal that she was enjoying seeing a younger version of herself in her daughter. “Now that I’m 36 and I look at my baby, I remember that this was also one of my goals when I was little, before tennis took over, when I was still kind of a normal girl who played with dolls. Oh, my God, I loved my dolls,” she told Vogue.

As Olympia has grown up, Serena has shared many glimpses of her little girl on social media. The mother-daughter duo often dresses in matching outfits, and it’s easy to see that she’s absolutely a doting mother. Given how much tennis played a part in Serena’s upbringing, many people have wondered whether her daughter would also play the sport. Serena has shown that her daughter has an interest in a few different sports, even showing clips of her playing soccer. Unfortunately for fans, it doesn’t seem like Olympia has much interest in tennis, as she revealed in a March 2023 interview on Person to Person with Norah Donnell. “She doesn’t actually like to play tennis too much,” she said. “That’s a little disappointing for me, but she’s actually really good at it. So we are trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit.”

Baby No. 2

Serena revealed that she was pregnant with her second child during an appearance at the 2023 Met Gala in May. She showed off her baby bump in a tight black Gucci dress. After the event, she revealed that she and Alexis waited to tell Olympia the exciting news because she “can’t keep a secret.” She posted the sweet video of her and Alexis telling her about the baby on her social media.

Nearly four months after first announcing her pregnancy, Serena revealed she’d given birth to the new baby in a TikTok video. The clip was set to the song “Beautiful” by Bazzi featuring Camila Cabello. It showed Alexis working at a computer, and then the tennis player sat down next to him, followed by Olympia. Serena then got up and walked in the frame with the newborn baby. “Welcome my beautiful angel,” she wrote in the caption.