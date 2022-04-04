Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 4, Wear Matching Hot Pink Balmain Dresses In Paris: Photos

Serena Williams and her four-old-daughter Olympia twinned in stunning hot pink Balmain dresses as they stole the scene in Paris.

Serena Williams proved that her four-year-old daughter Olympia truly is her mini-me. The mother-daughter looked stunning as they wore matching hot pink Balmain mini dresses. The dresses had fabulous features like long sleeves, turtlenecks and the signature Balmain pattern across the entire dress.

They struck a variety of precious poses in the series of pics. While Serena stood stock still like a Barbie doll, Olympia sat on top of the fireplace holding a giraffe balloon. The mother and daughter sweetly glance at each other in another. In the final pic, Olympia switched her spot from the fireplace to a red ottoman bench.

“Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd,” Serena sweetly captioned the post. She and her daughter received tons of praise in the comments section from fans and family alike. Serena’s husband and Olympia’s dad Alexis Ohanian simply wrote, “Everything.”

This isn’t the first time that Serena and Olympia have spent some mommy and me time together twinning and it definitely won’t be the last. They were both spotted wearing black coats as they arrived in Milan for Fashion Week. They’ve even twinned in matching tennis outfits! The two always seem to have fun when they’re out together– especially while twinning! And soon, she may have another mini-me to twin with.

Serena has opened up about wanting to have more kids.“I definitely want to have more kids, it’s just like, balance is key, you know, and just trying to find that balance,” she told ET. “I don’t know. It’s always like, ‘OK, are we ready?’ And I know the clock is ticking so I’m just like ‘OK, I need to figure out when that’s going to be,’ but hopefully soon when I will feel no pressure.” She may even plan on retiring if it’s what needs to happen for her to expand her family. We may be able to expect a baby brother or sister for little Olympia on the way soon!