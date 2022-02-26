Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 4, Twin In Black Arriving At Milan Fashion Week

Serena Williams and her adorable daughter Olympia were seen walking with some luggage, which the tot sat on, after arriving in Milan, Italy for the city’s most stylish week of year.

Serena Williams, 40, and her daughter Olympia, 4, recently turned heads when they were spotted walking in Milan, Italy for the city’s Milan Fashion Week. The tennis champ was wheeling a piece of luggage, which the adorable tot sat on, while being photographed during the memorable moment and wore a black sweatshirt, black leggings, and white sneakers. She also had her curly hair down and carried a purse across her body as she showed off her comfortable style.

Little Olympia looked warm in her own black coat and pink pants as she flashed smiles at cameras during the sighting. She also wore black and white sneakers and held onto the bag’s handle while enjoying the ride. Serena also took to Instagram to share her look in a video, which can be seen below.

Before she was seen in Milan, Serena made headlines with her sister Venus Williams when the two ladies posed for the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR together. They wore eye-catching cutout swimsuits and dresses for the photo shoot, which was for a special legacy issue, and looked confident and gorgeous in the epic pics. They also rocked impressive designer jewelry with the looks, including earrings from Tiffany & Co. and a watch from Audemars Piguet, and hugged each other in a lot of the snapshots.

Since the sisters, who are very close, are usually wowing on tennis courts in their tennis outfits, it was awesome to see them all dressed up in glamorous fashion choices and they proved they can look just as great off the court as on. In addition to the incredible photos, Serena and Venus gave an interview to the outlet and talked about the plans they have after they’re finished with tennis.

“Serena and I say we’re going to become body builders after tennis. It might be extreme. It might not happen exactly like that, but you never know,” Venus said during the interview. “From such a young age, all we’ve done is work. So I think for Serena and I to explore that freedom is surreal. We’ve never been free.”