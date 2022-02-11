Serena Williams Reminds You Never To Be Afraid Of Your Strength In Tonal’s Super Bowl Ad

Ever want to work out like Serena Williams? The tennis star shows you how by reminding you to push yourself beyond others’ expectations in Tonal’s spot for the Big Game.

“Never be afraid of your strength,” Serena Williams says at the start of Tonal’s ad for Super Bowl LVI. “Because your body,” the tennis icon adds, “is capable of amazing things.” While showcasing the Tonal home gym system, Serena encourages people to “own their strength” and “see how far it takes you.” For Serena, this is not just a paid endorsement: she was one of Tonal’s earliest athlete investors, and this is a chance for her to showcase a product that has helped her master her magnificent physical form.

“Tonal’s ethos is steeped in embracing strength in every form,” Gina Hardy, SVP of Brand & Product Marketing at Tonal, tells HollywoodLife. “Serena has defied conventional standards of strength throughout her entire career, and we’re incredibly proud and honored to work with her on a campaign that showcases the importance of strength through the lens of remarkable women.”

Gina also expanded upon Tonal’s mission and why Serena Williams was the perfect fit for their brand in a press release. “When we speak to women, there are a number of barriers and misconceptions around strength training that consistently come up; we wanted this campaign to instead shed light on the many benefits strength training offers on overall wellbeing, and there was no one better to represent that than Serena and her own journey of strength,” said Hardy “Serena has defied conventional standards of strength throughout her entire career, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to work with her on a campaign that hones in on the many facets of strength through the lens of remarkable women.”

“With Serena being one of our earliest athlete investors, it’s been a pleasure to work with her on extending the relationship to Tonal brand ambassador,” added Nancy Gold, Director of Sports Marketing & Brand Partnerships at Tonal. “In sport, business, and life, Serena has continued to exemplify a woman’s multifaceted strength, so growing our partnership with her was an obvious decision. And when we surveyed Tonal members, the top athlete they wanted to see us partner with was Serena. Bringing this campaign to life is the beginning of a long-term partnership, and we look forward to our continued collaboration with her.”

Serena will be all over the Super Bowl commercial landscape. In addition to Tonal, she appears in Michelob ULTRA’s “Superior Bowl” ad, going up against Peyton Manning, Alex Morgan, and more.