Venus & Serena Williams Stun In Cutout Swimsuits & Dresses For ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ Cover

Venus & Serena Williams looked stunning on the cover of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’s’ March issue in matching black swimsuits.

Sisters Venus and Serena Williams graced the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR’s March Legacy issue when they wore stunning black swimsuits. The tennis stars starred in the cover shoot looking flawless in a slew of gorgeous outfits from swimsuits to cutout dresses.

On the cover, Serena, 40, rocked a black, one-shoulder Norma Kamali one-piece swimsuit with Cartier High Jewelry earrings and a choker necklace. Meanwhile, Venus, 41, looked just as gorgeous in a strapless black Sara Cristina one-piece swimsuit with a massive cutout on her tiny waist. She accessorized with Panthère De Cartier earrings.

In another one of our favorite photos, both sisters rocked black gowns while posing in the backyard. Serena wore a Gucci cape gown that featured a cutout bodice and a lace bustier. She styled the dress with massive Cartier High Jewelry earrings.

Venus wore a one-shoulder Valentino gown with a cutout on the side of her waist, styled with Valentino Garavani sandals and a pair of Panthère De Cartier earrings.

The outfits just kept getting better as Serena showed off her toned legs in a completely cutout Balmain dress with thigh-high slits paired with Tiffany & Co. earrings and an Audemars Piguet watch. They also both threw on blue floral puffy Richard Quinn quilted coats with Music Legs tights.

Not only did the sisters look stunning, but they discussed what they will do after tennis. Venus revealed, “Serena and I say we’re going to become body builders after tennis. It might be extreme. It might not happen exactly like that, but you never know.”

She continued, “From such a young age, all we’ve done is work. So I think for Serena and I to explore that freedom is surreal. We’ve never been free.” We cannot wait to read the entire interviews when the magazine hits newsstands on March 1.