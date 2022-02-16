Fashion

Venus & Serena Williams Stun In Cutout Swimsuits & Dresses For ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ Cover

venus serena williams
Renell Medrano
Serena Williams at BuzzFeedBuzzFeed, NYPictured: Serena WilliamsRef: SPL5076808 030419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
MELBOURNE, VIC - FEBRUARY 08: Serena Williams of the United States of America returns the ball during round 1 of the 2021 Australian Open on February 8 2020, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** New York, NY - U.S Tennis player Serena Williams is arriving with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian JR at a Nike Event in Soho, New York, NY. Pictured: Serena Williams BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Serena Williams 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Venus & Serena Williams looked stunning on the cover of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’s’ March issue in matching black swimsuits.

Sisters Venus and Serena Williams graced the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR’s March Legacy issue when they wore stunning black swimsuits. The tennis stars starred in the cover shoot looking flawless in a slew of gorgeous outfits from swimsuits to cutout dresses.

venus serena williams
Venus & Serena Williams graced the March cover of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR.’ (Renell Medrano)

On the cover, Serena, 40, rocked a black, one-shoulder Norma Kamali one-piece swimsuit with Cartier High Jewelry earrings and a choker necklace. Meanwhile, Venus, 41, looked just as gorgeous in a strapless black Sara Cristina one-piece swimsuit with a massive cutout on her tiny waist. She accessorized with Panthère De Cartier earrings.

venus serena williams
In one photo from the shoot, Serena rocked a Norma Kamali one-shoulder swimsuit while Venus wore a cutout Sara Cristina swimsuit. (Renell Medrano)

Related Gallery

Venus Williams -- PICS

Venus Williams (USA) in action where she was defeated by Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State in San Jose, California. Â©Mal Taam/TennisClix/CSM Tennis Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2019, San Jose, USA - 30 Jul 2019
Venus Williams of the USA reacts during her women's first round match against Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2019. Tennis Australian Open 2019, Melbourne, Australia - 15 Jan 2019
Venus Williams Photos

In another one of our favorite photos, both sisters rocked black gowns while posing in the backyard. Serena wore a Gucci cape gown that featured a cutout bodice and a lace bustier. She styled the dress with massive Cartier High Jewelry earrings.

Venus wore a one-shoulder Valentino gown with a cutout on the side of her waist, styled with Valentino Garavani sandals and a pair of Panthère De Cartier earrings.

The outfits just kept getting better as Serena showed off her toned legs in a completely cutout Balmain dress with thigh-high slits paired with Tiffany & Co. earrings and an Audemars Piguet watch. They also both threw on blue floral puffy Richard Quinn quilted coats with Music Legs tights.

serena venus williams
The sisters looked fabulous in these black gowns as Serena wore a Gucci cape dress while Venus wore a cutout Valentino frock. (Renell Medrano)

Not only did the sisters look stunning, but they discussed what they will do after tennis. Venus revealed, “Serena and I say we’re going to become body builders after tennis. It might be extreme. It might not happen exactly like that, but you never know.”

She continued, “From such a young age, all we’ve done is work. So I think for Serena and I to explore that freedom is surreal. We’ve never been free.” We cannot wait to read the entire interviews when the magazine hits newsstands on March 1.