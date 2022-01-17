Watch

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Is So Cute Playing Tennis Just Like Mom — Watch

Olympia shows she got her tennis skills from her mama Serena Williams in a video of her nailing a backhand swing.

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia, formally known as Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., proved she’s ready to continue the family legacy. Olympia hit an oncoming tennis ball with a perfect backhand swing in a video uploaded to the four-year-old’s personal Instagram account. The little one even looked the part as she was decked out in an adorable tennis outfit consisting of a black sweatshirt and leggings along with a light blue tee.

“Practice makes progress,” the post was simply captioned. It’s clear that Olympia has gotten plenty of practice already in her four years of life and the training likely won’t slow down anytime soon. The little one received plenty of praise for her tennis skills in the comments section, even from her aunt Venus Williams“It’s Oracene [Price] all over again!” The tennis pro commented, referencing how Serena is coaching her daughter just like their mom coached them.

Olympia knows how important it is to find a work-life balance and mom is always there to help her out with that. The ESPY award winner and her mini-me recently spent a cozy morning in while twinning in matching gold leopard print pajamas. “Good morning. Make today your best day. What is your morning like ?” Serena captioned the post.

She also gets to spend plenty of time with her dad Alexis Ohanian. The Reddit co-founder recently took his little girl on a vacation and shared about their experience on Instagram. The two seemed to have plenty of fun snorkeling and splashing around in the water. “That last day of vacation hit different 😅😅 ready to get back at it. Anyone else get super fired up on the flight home?” He wrote in the caption.

Serena and Alexis also have plenty of love for each other. The athlete and tech expert celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on November 16, 2021. “4 years later on this special day. I have so many fun memories. Stroll down memory lane with me. @alexisohanian here’s to making each day together special. Happy anniversary,” Serena wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post to her man.