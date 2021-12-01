Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 4, Twin In Adorable Pajamas — Cute Photo

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia looked like quite the pair in their matching PJs. Their new photo is just too cute!

Alexis Olympia Ohanian, 4, looked like they woke up on the right side of the bed in a new Instagram posted Dec. 30. The tennis pro glowed while clad in a yellow leopard print pajama set. Besides her was little Olympia in a pint-sized version of the same outfit. In one photo the duo struck a sassy pose with their hands on their hips while another showed the tot looking up at her mom adoringly. Serena started the day on a positive note, captioning the snap, "Good morning. Make today your best day. What is your morning like?"

Not seen in the photo was Serena’s husband, 38-year-old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian , who the athlete began dating in 2015. The couple married in Nov. 2017 in a lavish New Orleans, Lousiana ceremony just months after welcoming baby girl Olympia that September. Serena explained how Alexis encourages her passions in 2019, telling Allure, “Alexis doesn’t dim my light. He puts me in the light, even if I don’t want to be. He pushes me to further points I never thought about.”

More recently, the pair walked the red carpet with the daughter Olympia at the King Richard premiere on Nov. 15. The film chronicles Serena and Venus Williams' rise as two of the best tennis players of all time with the help of their father.

Serena and Alexis celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Nov. 16. She paid tribute to him with an Instagram post full of touching moments. In the caption, the tennis ace wrote, “4 years later on this special day. I have so many fun memories. Stroll down memory lane with me. @alexisohanian here’s to making each day together special. Happy anniversary.”

The tech founder shared his own message to his love online, posting, “4 years ago you made me the happiest man in the world and our little family keeps me feeling more grateful every day. Nov 16 will always be a very special day for our family ♥️ happy anniversary @serenawilliams — thank you for bringing this joy named Olympia into our life even though you always fall asleep in the middle of our movie nights.”