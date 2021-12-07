See Pics

Serena Williams Daughter Olympia Curls Up In Her Lap While Tennis Icon Gets Her Glam On

Serena Williams, Olympia Ohanian
Mega
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, and her mother Serena Williams arrive at the premiere of "King Richard" during the American Film Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles 2021 AFI Fest - "King Richard" Premiere, Los Angeles, United States - 14 Nov 2021
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Olympia Williams 'King Richard' Red Carpet Premiere Screening, Arrivals, AFI Fest, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Nov 2021
View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

The tennis star had a sweet moment with her little girl, as Alexis cuddled up to her mama for some sweet photos.

Nothing’s stronger than a mother’s love! Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia, whose full-name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., had a sweet moment together on Tuesday December 7, as the grand slam champion got dolled up. Serena, 40, cradled her four-year-old mini-me, while hair and makeup artists helped her get ready. The series of photos sweetly showed Olympia showing some love for her mom, even if she was in the middle of getting her makeup done.

It looked like Olympia had been playing dress-up, and she looked adorable in a Snow White dress, as she cuddled up to her mama. Serena looked like she was also comfy, as she wore a red sweater with a blue and black pattern all across it. She also accessorized with a gold watch and a few dangling earrings. Although it looked like Olympia couldn’t resist reaching for and playing with some of her mom’s jewelry. As Serena had a few people styling her hair and makeup, she lovingly looked at her little girl, who was all smiles in her mother’s arms.

Olympia is Serena’s only child, and the Olympic gold medalist shares her with her husband, internet entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian38. It’s clear that Serena and her daughter share a special bond, and the world-class athlete has shared plenty of photos of the two of them bonding. Olympia really was her mom’s mini-me on December 1, when Serena shared a series of photos of herself in yellow cheetah-print pajamas, and her daughter had her own set to match. It was super adorable, but it wasn’t the only time that the tennis star has matched with her daughter. While they vacationed in September, Serena posted an adorable photo of the two leaping on the beach, while wearing matching bathing suits.

Serena and Olympia at the ‘King Richard’ premiere in November. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Serena Williams' Hottest Red Carpet Looks: Met Gala & More

Serena WilliamsCostume Institute Gala Benefit, Celebrating 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 02 May 2011
Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet during the premiere of the film "Think Like A Man" at the opening of the Pan African Film and Arts Festival at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2012.Think Man, Los Angeles, California, United States - 10 Feb 2012
Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet when Glamour Celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Woman of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. Glamour Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive and Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer Connie Anne Phillips host the 2015 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, presented by L'Oreal Paris, to honor courageous and inspiring women who are changing the world.Glamour Woman Awards, New York, United States - 09 Nov 2015

Olympia also shares a close bond with her dad. The Reddit co-founder shared a cute photo of him and his daughter snorkeling together, while they were on vacation in November. The two seem to love going on adventures together, as Alexis brought Olympia on a morning walk in May.