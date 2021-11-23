Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Goes Swimming With Her Dad On Vacation — Photo

The daddy-daughter duo soaked in the last day of their vacation by taking a refreshing dip together in the ocean.

Alexis Ohanian and his daughter Olympia are enjoying their vacation down to the last minute. The 38-year-old Reddit co-founder shared a sweet photo of himself and his four-year-old daughter swimming together, while they’re on vacation in a Monday November 22 Instagram post. The dad and daughter looked like they were enjoying some snorkeling before they had to head back home. Alexis made it sound like the vacation was a well-needed recharge and seemed happy to be getting back to work.

Both Alexis and Olympia wore some big goggles while floating in bright blue waters. Alexis rocked a black life jacket, while he also had a snorkel attached to his goggles. Olympia looked adorable in a pink swim shirt and wore a blue life jacket, as she floated with her dad. “That last day of vacation hit different,” Alexis wrote in the caption. “Ready to get back at it. Anyone else get super fired up on the flight home?” It seemed like the pair got plenty of swimming together in while on the vacation. Alexis shared another photo on November 21 of the two where they seemed to be floating in a cave with snorkels on.

Olympia and her dad seem to share a very special bond. Alexis shared a few very sweet photos of himself and his little girl back in May, where he revealed that he’d taken his daughter on an “adventure” to start their day. He also shared a sweet photo of Olympia and her mom Serena Williams to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. “Trying to use my power, platform, and privilege to open doors that’ll be the legacy I leave this Boss Baby,” he wrote.

Of course, Olympia also seems very close with her mom, even if she prefers playing the piano over tennis. The 40-year-old Tennis star has shared tons of photos of herself and her mini-me enjoying beach days together, including when they posed in matching swimsuits back on September 25. Serena also shared an adorable family photo on September 22, showing Olympia casting some pretty intense side-eye, as her mom gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek.