Serena Williams Twins With Daughter Olympia, 4, As They Go ‘Jumpin Jumpin’ At The Beach — Photo

Serena Williams and her mini-me daughter Olympia were all smiles as they jumped on the beach in matching swimsuits. See the cute pics!

Little Olympia Ohanian is truly her mom Serena Williams‘ mini-me! The tennis superstar shared a series of sweet snapshots with the four-year-old while jumping for joy on a beach! Serena and her mini-me are on a tropical vacation with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and were all smiles in the new pics. “Jumpin’ jumpin’ with my best gals,” she captioned the September 24 post.

Both she and Olympia donned caramel one-piece swimsuits which they wore underneath navy blue rash guards, while jumping in front of the crystal blue waters and tropical palm trees. Serena also posed with her friend and events specialist Valerie Vogt, who rocked a red bikini.

The post came a few days after Serena posted a pic of herself and Alexis kissing Olympia — and she looked totally unbothered. “I could not pick just one pic to encapsulate our love for one another,” Serena captioned the pic, adding a heart emoji. In the first pic, Olympia’s famous mom planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. However, it was the very last snapshot, which features both Serena and Alexis giving their daughter a smooth on either cheek, that caught the attention of fans as she was serving some major side eye.

Serena and her entrepreneur beau, who said their ‘I do’s in 2017, welcomed their daughter in September of that year. A year after welcoming Olympia, the tennis star and her daughter both appeared on the cover of Vogue’s February 2018 issue. The 23-time Grand Slam winner opened up about all things motherhood and marriage, revealing that she would prefer for her daughter not to follow in her footsteps as a pro tennis player.

“I would hate her to have to deal with comparisons or expectations,” Serena explained. “It’s so much work, and I’ve given up so much. I don’t regret it, but it’s like Sliding Doors: Go through a different door and lead a different life. I’d like her to have a normal life. I didn’t have that.”